Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,762$5,750$6,528
Clean$4,461$5,378$6,093
Average$3,858$4,635$5,222
Rough$3,256$3,892$4,352
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,269$5,245$6,011
Clean$3,999$4,906$5,611
Average$3,459$4,228$4,809
Rough$2,919$3,550$4,007
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,206$5,197$5,975
Clean$3,940$4,861$5,577
Average$3,408$4,189$4,780
Rough$2,876$3,517$3,983
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,851$5,326$5,710
Clean$4,544$4,982$5,330
Average$3,930$4,294$4,568
Rough$3,316$3,605$3,807
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,229$5,087$5,762
Clean$3,961$4,758$5,378
Average$3,426$4,100$4,609
Rough$2,891$3,443$3,841
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Independence 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,508$5,259$5,853
Clean$4,222$4,919$5,462
Average$3,652$4,239$4,682
Rough$3,082$3,559$3,902
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin X SportCombi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,133$5,660$6,085
Clean$4,808$5,294$5,679
Average$4,158$4,562$4,868
Rough$3,509$3,831$4,056
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,637$5,914$6,913
Clean$4,344$5,532$6,452
Average$3,757$4,767$5,531
Rough$3,170$4,003$4,609
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,367$5,319$6,068
Clean$4,091$4,975$5,663
Average$3,538$4,287$4,854
Rough$2,986$3,600$4,045
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,501$5,420$6,144
Clean$4,217$5,070$5,734
Average$3,647$4,369$4,915
Rough$3,078$3,668$4,096
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,135$5,142$5,933
Clean$3,873$4,810$5,537
Average$3,350$4,145$4,746
Rough$2,827$3,480$3,955
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,085$5,105$5,904
Clean$3,827$4,775$5,511
Average$3,310$4,115$4,723
Rough$2,793$3,455$3,936
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Independence 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,508$5,259$5,853
Clean$4,222$4,919$5,462
Average$3,652$4,239$4,682
Rough$3,082$3,559$3,902
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,623$5,625$6,413
Clean$4,330$5,261$5,986
Average$3,745$4,534$5,130
Rough$3,160$3,807$4,275
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,300$5,106$5,741
Clean$4,028$4,776$5,359
Average$3,484$4,116$4,593
Rough$2,939$3,456$3,827
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,429$5,202$5,811
Clean$4,149$4,865$5,424
Average$3,589$4,193$4,649
Rough$3,028$3,521$3,874
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,158$5,161$5,947
Clean$3,895$4,827$5,550
Average$3,369$4,160$4,757
Rough$2,843$3,493$3,964
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin X SportCombi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,399$5,343$6,085
Clean$4,121$4,998$5,679
Average$3,564$4,307$4,868
Rough$3,007$3,616$4,056
Sell my 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-3 Griffin near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,775 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saab 9-3 Griffin is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,775 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,775 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin ranges from $2,793 to $5,904, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.