Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,762
|$5,750
|$6,528
|Clean
|$4,461
|$5,378
|$6,093
|Average
|$3,858
|$4,635
|$5,222
|Rough
|$3,256
|$3,892
|$4,352
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,269
|$5,245
|$6,011
|Clean
|$3,999
|$4,906
|$5,611
|Average
|$3,459
|$4,228
|$4,809
|Rough
|$2,919
|$3,550
|$4,007
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,206
|$5,197
|$5,975
|Clean
|$3,940
|$4,861
|$5,577
|Average
|$3,408
|$4,189
|$4,780
|Rough
|$2,876
|$3,517
|$3,983
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,851
|$5,326
|$5,710
|Clean
|$4,544
|$4,982
|$5,330
|Average
|$3,930
|$4,294
|$4,568
|Rough
|$3,316
|$3,605
|$3,807
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,229
|$5,087
|$5,762
|Clean
|$3,961
|$4,758
|$5,378
|Average
|$3,426
|$4,100
|$4,609
|Rough
|$2,891
|$3,443
|$3,841
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Independence 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,508
|$5,259
|$5,853
|Clean
|$4,222
|$4,919
|$5,462
|Average
|$3,652
|$4,239
|$4,682
|Rough
|$3,082
|$3,559
|$3,902
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin X SportCombi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,133
|$5,660
|$6,085
|Clean
|$4,808
|$5,294
|$5,679
|Average
|$4,158
|$4,562
|$4,868
|Rough
|$3,509
|$3,831
|$4,056
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,637
|$5,914
|$6,913
|Clean
|$4,344
|$5,532
|$6,452
|Average
|$3,757
|$4,767
|$5,531
|Rough
|$3,170
|$4,003
|$4,609
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,367
|$5,319
|$6,068
|Clean
|$4,091
|$4,975
|$5,663
|Average
|$3,538
|$4,287
|$4,854
|Rough
|$2,986
|$3,600
|$4,045
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,501
|$5,420
|$6,144
|Clean
|$4,217
|$5,070
|$5,734
|Average
|$3,647
|$4,369
|$4,915
|Rough
|$3,078
|$3,668
|$4,096
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,135
|$5,142
|$5,933
|Clean
|$3,873
|$4,810
|$5,537
|Average
|$3,350
|$4,145
|$4,746
|Rough
|$2,827
|$3,480
|$3,955
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,085
|$5,105
|$5,904
|Clean
|$3,827
|$4,775
|$5,511
|Average
|$3,310
|$4,115
|$4,723
|Rough
|$2,793
|$3,455
|$3,936
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Independence 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,508
|$5,259
|$5,853
|Clean
|$4,222
|$4,919
|$5,462
|Average
|$3,652
|$4,239
|$4,682
|Rough
|$3,082
|$3,559
|$3,902
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,623
|$5,625
|$6,413
|Clean
|$4,330
|$5,261
|$5,986
|Average
|$3,745
|$4,534
|$5,130
|Rough
|$3,160
|$3,807
|$4,275
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,300
|$5,106
|$5,741
|Clean
|$4,028
|$4,776
|$5,359
|Average
|$3,484
|$4,116
|$4,593
|Rough
|$2,939
|$3,456
|$3,827
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,429
|$5,202
|$5,811
|Clean
|$4,149
|$4,865
|$5,424
|Average
|$3,589
|$4,193
|$4,649
|Rough
|$3,028
|$3,521
|$3,874
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,158
|$5,161
|$5,947
|Clean
|$3,895
|$4,827
|$5,550
|Average
|$3,369
|$4,160
|$4,757
|Rough
|$2,843
|$3,493
|$3,964
Estimated values
2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin X SportCombi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,399
|$5,343
|$6,085
|Clean
|$4,121
|$4,998
|$5,679
|Average
|$3,564
|$4,307
|$4,868
|Rough
|$3,007
|$3,616
|$4,056