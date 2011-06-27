Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Sedan Consumer Reviews

MB , 09/07/2020 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

The car is smooth, quiet, and rides exceptionally well. The paint is stunning; the coachline is a treasure, and the interior is beyond belief in terms of how everything looks, feels, and works. Of course it is -- that's what Rolls-Royce is all about. What I *didn't* expect was how satisfying this car is to drive. It offers stunning acceleration (especially if you floor it when merging onto a highway). I expected the handling to be "ponderous"; what I got was "responsive". It's big and it's heavy and there's no hiding that. But in its element -- high-speed highway driving -- it's exquisite. It comports itself well enough on back roads, too, making it an all-round delight. You won't confuse this with a Miata (I have one, so I know); think more like a big BMW sedan (like a Five Series). I lucked out in that my car has the Dynamic Driving Package. Not sure how big a difference it makes, I just know that this car is surprisingly fun to drive in any situation. The features and options just add to the enjoyment. The Bespoke Audio system merits special mention. From Mozart to Madonna, the sound is awesome. Solid bass and clear highs. I've had the car for almost a week, and the reality is setting in about what this car is and does. And it's looking like the reality will be even better than the anticipation. Updated: I've now had the car for about six months. I'm still finding new things to experience. RR doesn't do "Sport" mode, but the transmission stalk has a small button that says "Low". It adjusts the shift programming for more aggressive performance. I *think* it also locks out eighth gear. The times I've tried it, the acceleration is stunning. I continually find myself thinking "something this big shouldn't go this fast this quickly!"