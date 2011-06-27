  1. Home
2022 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Promaster Window Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower280 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,100 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity4,010 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Premium Convenience Group +$1,695
Driver Convenience Group +$1,995
Active Driving Assist System (Fleet) +$895
Delivery Package 2 +$195
Lane Management Group +$795
Delivery Package 1 +$95
Premium Appearance Group +$395
Convenience Group +$545
Safety Group +$1,495
Fleet Safety Group (Fleet) +$995
Interior LED Lighting Group +$195
Advanced Safety Group +$2,145
Quick Order Package 22Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel +$195
Heated Driver Seat +$195
Driver Suspension Seat +$345
Driver Swivel Seat +$595
Instrument Panel Bright Bezels +$95
Heated Passenger Seat +$145
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet +$100
12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet +$45
Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim +$495
Mopar Rear Assist Handles +$150
Auxiliary Switches +$145
Air Conditioning Delete +-$185
Speed Control +$395
Wood Floor +$445
Vinyl Bucket Seatsyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Passenger Seat Delete +-$300
6-Way Manual Adjust Front Passenger Seat +$245
6-Way Manual Adjust Driver Seat +$245
Passenger Swivel Seat +$595
2 Additional Key Fobs +$125
Mopar Spray-On Floor Liner +$855
Mopar Slush Mat Front Walk-Thru +$150
Rear Heater - A/C Prep Package +$145
Black Seatsyes
Mopar LED Cargo Area Lighting +$285
Upfitter Electronic Module (VSIM) +$345
Mopar Carpet Floor Mat Front Walk-Thru +$165
Lower Side Wall Paneling +$195
Factory Activation/Rear Speaker Wiring (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room76.0 in.
Front hip room65.9 in.
Front leg room38.8 in.
Front shoulder room74.8 in.
Exterior Options
16" Wheel Covers +$195
Front Fog Lamps +$195
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Class IV Receiver Hitch +$495
16" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheels +$445
225/75R16C Black Side Wall All-Season Tires +$250
16" x 6.0" Black Painted Steel Wheels +$95
Chrome Front Grille +$200
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$695
Delete Wheel Center Capyes
Wide Power Heated Mirrors +$245
Mopar Rear Bumper Step Extension +$475
Delete Rear Badging (Fleet)yes
Mopar Vehicle Set Splash Guards +$215
Spare Tire Delete (Fleet) +-$30
16" x 6.0" White Painted Steel Wheels (Fleet) +$100
Rear Cargo LED Lamp +$125
Power Folding/Heated Mirrors +$295
Mopar Mastershield Undercoating +$395
Tire Sealant & Air Compressor +$95
Front & Rear Mud Flaps (Fleet) +$100
Mopar Right Sliding Door Step +$550
Delete Side Badging (Fleet)yes
Mopar Rear Window Guards +$380
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.9 degrees
Angle of departure29.5 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place420.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,895 lbs.
Gross weight8,900 lbs.
Height105.9 in.
Length236.7 in.
Maximum payload4,010 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,100 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors97.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.3 in.
Wheel base159.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Broom Yellow Clear Coat
  • Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, vinyl
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
partial wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT225/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
