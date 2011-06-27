2022 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,140
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.8 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,100 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|4,010 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Convenience Group
|+$1,695
|Driver Convenience Group
|+$1,995
|Active Driving Assist System (Fleet)
|+$895
|Delivery Package 2
|+$195
|Lane Management Group
|+$795
|Delivery Package 1
|+$95
|Premium Appearance Group
|+$395
|Convenience Group
|+$545
|Safety Group
|+$1,495
|Fleet Safety Group (Fleet)
|+$995
|Interior LED Lighting Group
|+$195
|Advanced Safety Group
|+$2,145
|Quick Order Package 22A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
|+$195
|Heated Driver Seat
|+$195
|Driver Suspension Seat
|+$345
|Driver Swivel Seat
|+$595
|Instrument Panel Bright Bezels
|+$95
|Heated Passenger Seat
|+$145
|115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
|+$100
|12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
|+$45
|Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
|+$495
|Mopar Rear Assist Handles
|+$150
|Auxiliary Switches
|+$145
|Air Conditioning Delete
|+-$185
|Speed Control
|+$395
|Wood Floor
|+$445
|Vinyl Bucket Seats
|yes
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|Passenger Seat Delete
|+-$300
|6-Way Manual Adjust Front Passenger Seat
|+$245
|6-Way Manual Adjust Driver Seat
|+$245
|Passenger Swivel Seat
|+$595
|2 Additional Key Fobs
|+$125
|Mopar Spray-On Floor Liner
|+$855
|Mopar Slush Mat Front Walk-Thru
|+$150
|Rear Heater - A/C Prep Package
|+$145
|Black Seats
|yes
|Mopar LED Cargo Area Lighting
|+$285
|Upfitter Electronic Module (VSIM)
|+$345
|Mopar Carpet Floor Mat Front Walk-Thru
|+$165
|Lower Side Wall Paneling
|+$195
|Factory Activation/Rear Speaker Wiring (Fleet)
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|76.0 in.
|Front hip room
|65.9 in.
|Front leg room
|38.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|74.8 in.
|Exterior Options
|16" Wheel Covers
|+$195
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$195
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Class IV Receiver Hitch
|+$495
|16" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheels
|+$445
|225/75R16C Black Side Wall All-Season Tires
|+$250
|16" x 6.0" Black Painted Steel Wheels
|+$95
|Chrome Front Grille
|+$200
|Mopar Paint Protection Film
|+$695
|Delete Wheel Center Cap
|yes
|Wide Power Heated Mirrors
|+$245
|Mopar Rear Bumper Step Extension
|+$475
|Delete Rear Badging (Fleet)
|yes
|Mopar Vehicle Set Splash Guards
|+$215
|Spare Tire Delete (Fleet)
|+-$30
|16" x 6.0" White Painted Steel Wheels (Fleet)
|+$100
|Rear Cargo LED Lamp
|+$125
|Power Folding/Heated Mirrors
|+$295
|Mopar Mastershield Undercoating
|+$395
|Tire Sealant & Air Compressor
|+$95
|Front & Rear Mud Flaps (Fleet)
|+$100
|Mopar Right Sliding Door Step
|+$550
|Delete Side Badging (Fleet)
|yes
|Mopar Rear Window Guards
|+$380
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|19.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|29.5 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|420.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,895 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8,900 lbs.
|Height
|105.9 in.
|Length
|236.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|4,010 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,100 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|97.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.3 in.
|Wheel base
|159.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|LT225/75R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
