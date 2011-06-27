  1. Home
Used 2017 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Promaster Window Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,345
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Premium Appearance Groupyes
Quick Order Package 23Ayes
Quick Order Package 21Ayes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
Interior Convenience Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,345
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,345
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,345
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Wood Flooryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Driver Swivel Seatyes
Rear Heater - A/C Prep Packageyes
MOPAR Front Walk Thru Slush Matyes
6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjustyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
MOPAR Front Slush Matsyes
MOPAR Spray-On Floor Lineryes
MOPAR LED Cargo Area Lightingyes
MOPAR Front Carpet Floor Matsyes
Delete Passenger Seatyes
Radio Wiring Prepyes
6-Way Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger Seat w/Lumbar Adjustyes
Instrument Panel Bright Bezelsyes
Uconnect 5.0yes
MOPAR Front Walk Thru Carpet Floor Matyes
2 Additional Key Fobsyes
Heated Passenger Seatyes
Passenger Swivel Seatyes
MOPAR Rear Assist Handlesyes
12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outletyes
Uconnect 3.0yes
GPS Navigationyes
Driver Suspension Seatyes
Heated Driver Seatyes
Auxiliary Switchesyes
Speed Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,345
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,345
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room74.8 in.
Front leg room38.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Lower Side Wall Panelingyes
225/75R16C Black Side Wall All-Season Tiresyes
Daytime Running Headlampsyes
MOPAR Vehicle Set Splash Guardsyes
Wide Power Heated Mirrorsyes
Side Wall Cargo Tie Down Ringsyes
16" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Folding/Heated Mirrorsyes
Delete Wheel Center Capyes
16" Wheel Coversyes
MOPAR Rear Bumper Step Extensionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length236.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.
Curb weight4969 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place459.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Height101.0 in.
Maximum payload3930 lbs.
Wheel base159.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • Broom Yellow
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,345
LT225/75R16 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,345
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
