Used 2015 Ram 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,310
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,310
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 28Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,310
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,310
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,310
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Fog Lampsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length237.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity17490 lbs.
Curb weight6438 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Angle of approach20.9 degrees
Height78.4 in.
Maximum payload4090 lbs.
Wheel base148.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Omaha Orange
  • Tree Green
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Green
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Construction Yellow
  • Agriculture Red
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Power Tan
  • Bright Red
  • National Safety Yellow
  • Holland Blue
  • Light Green
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Hills Green
  • Light Cream
  • Dark Brown
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,310
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
