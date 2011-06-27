  1. Home
Used 2011 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 2500
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

THIS TRUCK IS EVERYTHING YOU WANT.

blackham, 08/15/2011
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased the truck last month and wow.... We acquired the new CUMMINS engine with the new high output upgrade. The truck now has the best power in class bar none. It rides like a dream and is very well appointed in the Laramie package. I beleive you couldn't purchase a better truck .

Research Similar Vehicles