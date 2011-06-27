Used 2016 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Jeff Lawton , 12/14/2015 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

Mostly my comparison is to the 2012 Trades I had before purchasing the Sport. I saw this blacked out optioned truck on the lot and fell in love with it. It looks great and I get lots of compliments! The bucket seats are far more comfortable than in the Tradesman. Acceleration off the line isn’t as good due to the higher gearing in this specific Sport. The new 8 speed tranny is so much better than the old 6 speed. Very smooth shifting, very little of it trying to find the right gear. The 6 speed in the Tradesman was always clunking around, always looking for the right gear to be in. I didn’t like the way it shifted from the beginning and did have to take it in at 65K to have transmission work on it. I was really nervous about the warranty running out and having to pay for a new tranny. But I got the lifetime power train warranty on the new truck which was the primary reason for going back to the Ram. Gas mileage has been in the 17-18 MPG range. Although I live in a hilly area I still can't imagine getting 21 MPG. The Uconnect system can be a little distracting. The high beams are awesome. The truck came with a big subwoofer that sits under the passenger side rear seat and takes up 2/3rds of the rear under seat storage. With 700 miles on it I am loving it! Update: I now have 10,500 miles on the truck and still like it although the tranny isn't as smooth as in the beginning. When coasting and getting back on the gas it has a little trouble finding the gear it wants to be in. I am missing the extra space I had in my old extended cab compared to this Quad cab. I still have not been able to get more than 19 mpg (only once) and generally still in the 17-18 range. The air conditioned seats are "ok". Not great. Not worth the extra money.