Used 2016 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Much Better Truck than my Old Tradesman
Mostly my comparison is to the 2012 Trades I had before purchasing the Sport. I saw this blacked out optioned truck on the lot and fell in love with it. It looks great and I get lots of compliments! The bucket seats are far more comfortable than in the Tradesman. Acceleration off the line isn’t as good due to the higher gearing in this specific Sport. The new 8 speed tranny is so much better than the old 6 speed. Very smooth shifting, very little of it trying to find the right gear. The 6 speed in the Tradesman was always clunking around, always looking for the right gear to be in. I didn’t like the way it shifted from the beginning and did have to take it in at 65K to have transmission work on it. I was really nervous about the warranty running out and having to pay for a new tranny. But I got the lifetime power train warranty on the new truck which was the primary reason for going back to the Ram. Gas mileage has been in the 17-18 MPG range. Although I live in a hilly area I still can't imagine getting 21 MPG. The Uconnect system can be a little distracting. The high beams are awesome. The truck came with a big subwoofer that sits under the passenger side rear seat and takes up 2/3rds of the rear under seat storage. With 700 miles on it I am loving it! Update: I now have 10,500 miles on the truck and still like it although the tranny isn't as smooth as in the beginning. When coasting and getting back on the gas it has a little trouble finding the gear it wants to be in. I am missing the extra space I had in my old extended cab compared to this Quad cab. I still have not been able to get more than 19 mpg (only once) and generally still in the 17-18 range. The air conditioned seats are "ok". Not great. Not worth the extra money.
First new truck
I was upside down on my trade in. I was told , I need to buy new and no regrets. Truck looks good and rides good. I am very happy with my truck. This truck is 5.7 V8 express quad cab. I could not find the box to check it. If it looks great and give an excellent ride? It is grea truck! I test drove an F150 and was no impressed. Ram was much better.
Ram Tough
Owned a 2005 1500, liked so much bought a 2010. Why not buy a 2016 SLT quad 1500. Great truck. Drives like a car. Love it. Will but another in a few years. Have owned Ford and Chevy. No comparison. Ram tough.
LOVE MY TRUCK
Got this three months ago and already have 6,000 miles. The shift does suck, I think a knob is no fit for a truck and Dodge needs to bring back the Colum shifter. I work for Toyota building the Tundra's and Tocoma's and this is the truck I would rather drive. For the price, I could but two Ram 1500's for the price of 1 Tundra. My truck has the V6 but the pickup power is unbelievable. Drives smooth and has lots of power. After the first month my mother went and got one for her self. We are a Dodge family!
Life is good with a Hemi
Well It was time for another new truck and test drove the ram 1500 with the diesel and the 5.7 Hemi I really wanted the diesel as it had great low end torque but as soon as I got up in the rpm the power would taper off . The 5.7 Hemi just pulled like a beast all the way to redline and it was less money so I got the V8 and am so glad I did as this 5.7 is just a great engine I just hit 40k and ii has only been to the dealer on the day I purchased it as I do all my own oil changes it only takes 15 min why would anyone drive over to them and wait at least 30 min. I get 23mpg on the highway and it tows like a beast. Only complaint is wiper blades stink get a good set of Bosch and call it a day
