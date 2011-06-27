Used 2015 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

I have the '15 Reg Cab Ram 1500 V6 Black/out Edition. My Ram was affordable. Also, I love the mileage and the overall look. It just has issues very early on. I have owned the truck since Feb '15 and have 5k miles. My first problem I had was at 400 miles after my radio just stopped working for about 2 days. After 2 days it luckily started working, well kind of. Next after around 600 miles my front bumper has blemished paint spots that look like the sun "burnt" this area. My truck is regularly kept under a car port and washed/waxed w/ quality product. Oh & my Bluetooth doesn't work anymore and Pandora capability is a joke!

I traded in my 2008 ram 1500 5.7l Hemi SLT for a new 2015 Ram 1500 Reg Cab W/Hemi. I bought the Black express package, emblems painted body color, delete Hemi badging, SL model. I have almost 4k miles on the truck and no issue's so far. Only small problem I have is with the door's staying open. The lower hinge's have shallow grooves and on my slanted driveway I have to make sure to hold the door at the second groove (all the way open) or else the door will slam shut if this is not done. My wife and I feel this is a saftey issue and I am not sure if all door hinges on the Ram truck's are made this way. I will follow-up on this issue with the dealer. Other than that I really like my 2015 Ram,

GeoffreyXE , 01/26/2017 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

I bought my Ram about two years ago brand new. Its Bright Red with step bars, chrome wheels, bed liner, tow hitch, and tinted windows. I have 22k miles on the odometer now. All in all the truck has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. However, its my first new vehicle. Most of my cars and trucks before this one were 10 or 20 years old. The 5.7 Hemi has plenty of power, probably to much. 3.92 rear gear axle ratio. The 8 speed auto seams to keep the power at the wheels at all times which comes in handy while I am towing. And, I tow a lot! Almost 95% of the time I am towing a 4k pound box cargo trailer. Fuel economy varies depending on what I am doing. If I am towing around town with a lot of stops then I can see 13mpg. That's stopping a lot too. If I am towing but on the interstate going 70mph then I am looking at 15mpg. Towing on back highways going 55mph and I am getting 20-22 mpg. Not towing in town with frequent stops 20mpg. Not towing on the interstate at 70mph 26mpg. Not towing on back roads at 55mph 30-32mpg. My right front tire wore out after 17k miles on the outside tread. Maybe from towing all the time. I always enjoy getting up in the morning and looking out the window at my truck. I think its one of the best looking trucks ever made! Thank you Chrysler!