Used 2015 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck Just A Few Issues
I have the '15 Reg Cab Ram 1500 V6 Black/out Edition. My Ram was affordable. Also, I love the mileage and the overall look. It just has issues very early on. I have owned the truck since Feb '15 and have 5k miles. My first problem I had was at 400 miles after my radio just stopped working for about 2 days. After 2 days it luckily started working, well kind of. Next after around 600 miles my front bumper has blemished paint spots that look like the sun "burnt" this area. My truck is regularly kept under a car port and washed/waxed w/ quality product. Oh & my Bluetooth doesn't work anymore and Pandora capability is a joke!
2015 Ram 1500 Reg Cab 5.7l Hemi
I traded in my 2008 ram 1500 5.7l Hemi SLT for a new 2015 Ram 1500 Reg Cab W/Hemi. I bought the Black express package, emblems painted body color, delete Hemi badging, SL model. I have almost 4k miles on the truck and no issue's so far. Only small problem I have is with the door's staying open. The lower hinge's have shallow grooves and on my slanted driveway I have to make sure to hold the door at the second groove (all the way open) or else the door will slam shut if this is not done. My wife and I feel this is a saftey issue and I am not sure if all door hinges on the Ram truck's are made this way. I will follow-up on this issue with the dealer. Other than that I really like my 2015 Ram,
love my ram
Excellent gas mileage. Up to 26 mpg with a 4x4 truck is amazing. Handles great too. Why isn't ram advertising the base v 6 more?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love my Ram single cab Hemi!
I bought my Ram about two years ago brand new. Its Bright Red with step bars, chrome wheels, bed liner, tow hitch, and tinted windows. I have 22k miles on the odometer now. All in all the truck has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. However, its my first new vehicle. Most of my cars and trucks before this one were 10 or 20 years old. The 5.7 Hemi has plenty of power, probably to much. 3.92 rear gear axle ratio. The 8 speed auto seams to keep the power at the wheels at all times which comes in handy while I am towing. And, I tow a lot! Almost 95% of the time I am towing a 4k pound box cargo trailer. Fuel economy varies depending on what I am doing. If I am towing around town with a lot of stops then I can see 13mpg. That's stopping a lot too. If I am towing but on the interstate going 70mph then I am looking at 15mpg. Towing on back highways going 55mph and I am getting 20-22 mpg. Not towing in town with frequent stops 20mpg. Not towing on the interstate at 70mph 26mpg. Not towing on back roads at 55mph 30-32mpg. My right front tire wore out after 17k miles on the outside tread. Maybe from towing all the time. I always enjoy getting up in the morning and looking out the window at my truck. I think its one of the best looking trucks ever made! Thank you Chrysler!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
Related Used 2015 Ram 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner