Used 2012 Porsche Panamera Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great sports car jimcbr , 08/31/2011 79 of 81 people found this review helpful Really great car, shockingly so. It's a very comfortable 4 door sedan, decent headroom, comfortable, usable seats, both front and rear, smooth and quiet ride, nice interior. At the same time, it has absolutely unreal, incredible sports car handling. The only car I've ever driven that handled the road as well as the Panamera was a 360 Modena. But that was a very noisy 2 seater, you could feel every bump on the road, difficult to get in an out of, etc. Amazing, they basically took a Ferrari and made it pleasant to drive, with virtually no degradation in performance.

Among the best! If you don't like the design - see it in person! nyfo , 08/27/2012 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Got my brand new Panamera a week ago for my birthday! Traded in 2011 Z4 Sdrive3.5i. Have to say that: Panamera handles and takes turns WAY better that a roadster that was intended to do that better by definition. The car is very adequately powered, feels incredibly light for it's size and the interior is a killer! You get the feeling of getting into a jet cabin the second you step into it and that feeling never leaves you through the whole ride! It's not too soft (especially on 20" turbo wheels), yet road bumps do not bother you whatsoever. Very luxurious and unique. Test drive it and you will stop looking...

Great looks, poor reliability Donna Daisey , 03/02/2017 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) 14 of 21 people found this review helpful My initial attraction to the Porsche Panamera was its unique styling and rareness on the road. After less than a year of ownership, I had buyer's remorse. The transmission switching gears is prominent both in acceleration and braking. In comparison, the Mercedes-Benz and BMWs I've owned in the past have been silky smooth. Like both Volkswagens I owned during my youth, this car has electronic gremlins. Upon starting the vehicle, the climate control changes its settings at will about once a month. Every three months or so, the radio will not work until you turn the car off and start it again. As of 2017, my car only has 25,000 miles, yet things are breaking left and right. The horn stopped working after four years. The trim on the driver's window switch broke off. The passenger window switch is cracked. On a positive note, the car is roomy inside. Safety Performance Comfort Reliability

Great car! David Tosi , 11/20/2017 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) 4 of 7 people found this review helpful Look for the certified pre owned cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value