2021 Porsche Macan Consumer Reviews
The Plus of Porsche Engineering
A Macan S has become my daily driver after two VW Golf Rs. On the cusp of 80, I still wanted a car with a sporting character, but something that was blessedly quiet and that could accommodate easily a couple of friends and their golf clubs. I considered an Audi SQ5 which nominally is a better buy but rejected it as too SUV-like in its driving characteristics. I tested a Mercedes GLC AMG43 and found it much too truck-like, and especially so the one I drove with 21” wheels. The Macan S, however met my needs perfectly. For its weight, it is exceptionally nimble with a very tight turning radius. It is bank-vault quiet at speed with none of the annoying artificial engine sound that is pumped into my wife’s Audi S4. On European-like macadam roads, it rides with barely a ripple. On broken pavement, the ride is firm but never harsh. I intentionally purchased a Macan S with 19” wheels and without air suspension. I also will heap praise on the comfort of the Macan’s seat and the quality of its Bose sound system, the quality something of a surprise given the fact that the system has only 10 speakers. Fit and finish are impeccable. The car’s only real negatives, however, is the back seat’s tight legroom and price. While mine equipped with the Premium Plus package and Adaptive Cruise Control priced out at “only” $72K, it is plainly lacking in the many bells and whistles that are common in many cars costing considerably less.
