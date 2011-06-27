2019 Porsche Macan Consumer Reviews

Magnificent Vehicle DJW , 10/28/2019 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful 2020 Macan S review: Options are expensive, but you do get what you pay for in quality of materials and In the absolutely joy driving this vehicle. I have owned many vehicle in my lifetime but none have given me as much driving pleasure. Reliability has yet to be determined, it’s only been a few weeks. I have very few complaints, the only one worth mentioning is the lack of daytime visibility when reading the numbers on the analog tach. The S model tachometer comes with a grey rather than black dial, which provides poor contrast with the white numbers on the tach, once the backlightIng has switched off. The red tach needle remains visible. I find myself turning the lights back on during sunny days especially during early mornings when the sun is low. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great vehicle! Ktlyn23 , 10/22/2019 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I had a loaded Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit before I traded. I hopped into the Macan and just really loved the feel. It handles well, and drives very nice. I actually liked my Jeep a lot, but was looking for a change. Sure there is additional expense associated to such a vehicle, but it is well worth it! I look forward to driving each day! Only downfall is that there is no remote start as an option. I usually forgot to use it on the Jeep so it wasn't a breaker for me.

Fantastic car! Drives like a dream! Jdot , 11/23/2019 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am in love with my new car. I have been a Lexus buyer for 20 years and was afraid to switch. Lexus has always met every issue with professionalism.So far, I am loving the car. We will see how the Porsche dealers pan out. The Lexus dealer has a much better service area while you are waiting with food, massage chairs and drinks. Porsche could improve on that. We will see how the car holds up. All in all I am very happy with the purchase.

Miami Blue Daniel M , 11/27/2019 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful After 4K miles all I can say is Wow. The first Porsche in the family and highly doubt the last. Wife daily driver but every time I drive it makes it harder to get back in my sports car!