  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Cayenne
More about the 2017 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$159,600
See Cayenne Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$159,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$159,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$159,600
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower570 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$159,600
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$159,600
Smoking Packageyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$159,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$159,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$159,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$159,600
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Porsche Charge-O-Mat Proyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Door Lever Surround in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Seats w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Connect Plusyes
Car Care Kityes
Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Upper Dash Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interioryes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Blackyes
Luggage Compartment Liner, Flatyes
12V Cooling Bagyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Cargo Managementyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Interior Package Black High-Glossyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Ski Bagyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Rear-view Mirror in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Leather Care Kityes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Ignition Starter Switch Paintedyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Leatheryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Guards Redyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Loadspace Partitionyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Dark Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selectoryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Upper Dash Dial in Whiteyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Natural Leather Interioryes
Luggage Nets, Loadspace Floor and Sidesyes
Porsche Bluetooth Headphonesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Porsche Tool Kityes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Footrest for Rear Passenger Compartmentyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Grab Handles in Carbon Fiberyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Luggage Compartment Liner, Highyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Upper Dash Dial in Garnet Redyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$159,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$159,600
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$159,600
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$159,600
Snow Chainsyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Ski/Snowboard Holder, Pull-Outyes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transport Systemyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Black w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyes
Indoor Car Coveryes
Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport Systemyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted in Exterior Color w/Arch Extensionsyes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Wheel Spacers, 5mm (Front and Rear)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirtsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Tinted LED Headlightsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels in Platinum Satinyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Black w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Bicycle Rackyes
Wheel Care Kityes
Heated Windshield w/Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Holderyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 11.3 cu. ft.yes
Running Boardsyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crestyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Bagyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
Rocker Panels w/Aluminum Finishyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 18.3 cu. ft.yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 11.3 cu. ft.yes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Sport Exhaust System in Blackyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallic w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo Paintedyes
20" RS Spyder Design Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.yes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Platinum Satin w/Wheel Arch Extensionsyes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$159,600
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight4927 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance10.7 in.
Height67.0 in.
Maximum payload1466 lbs.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$159,600
Exterior Colors
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Black
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Purpurite Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Cream, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Black/Cohiba Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$159,600
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
295/35R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$159,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$159,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Cayenne Inventory

Related Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles