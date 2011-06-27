  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Consumer Reviews

4.0
5 reviews
Awesome Demonstration of Technology & Design

Mike C, 01/12/2017
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

When purchasing such a vehicle, you need to match your driving needs and expectations to the platform. The results with the Cayenne can be fantastic. The Cayenne handles unbelievably well for an SUV/CUV. The turning radius is likely the tightest I've ever experienced for a car, truck, or SUV. We ended up purchasing the e-hybrid because most of our driving is local (less than 50 miles) and the hybrid offers excellent overall MPG (~45 to 50 MPG) while still providing enough power and torque (along with the legendary Porsche handling) to make driving fun. This is our first hybrid and having previously owned a Tesla Model S, I can honestly say that the instrumentation in the e-hybrid Cayenne is comprehensive, logical, and very well thought out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Beware...no spare!

qnf, 09/18/2016
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
20 of 25 people found this review helpful

After exhaustive research, I was very excited to buy my very first Porsche. Ordered exactly what I wanted and was able to track on the boat from the factory. The first 5 months of ownership was great. The lime green brakes were very eye-catching. The mileage was great.. Based on my driving pattern, was able to get about 50mpg. The only complaint was a noticeable lag on acceleration when going from electric to gas when the battery was drained but that was not a big deal. Then at about month 6, the engine light came on for no reason. All the other gauges were fine and the car ran well. Brought it into the dealership for servicing. They ran their diagnostics and said that there was a valve that had to be tightened. They did that and the car ran ok for about a week then the engine light went on again. Brought it back in and they had to change out the valve. Got it back and then a week later, same thing again. Brought it back in again. This time, they had to change out the whole system there. So far, no problem there. However, tire got slashed one day at office by bored high schoolers walking through parking lot on way home from school. Called AAA. Come to find out that the hybrid do not have spare tire because there is no space secondary to battery. Then had to wait for flat-bed tow truck in deserted parking lot at night. Just something to keep in mind if you are researching cars these days. Porsche hybrids and their sport cars will not have spare tires. I have owned lexus, audi, mercedes...never have had this much trouble with a new car!! After having the car for a year, I have had no further problems. I plug in pretty consistently and, based on my driving habits, still get about 45-50mpg. There is a definite lag going from electric to gas. Knowing that, I turn off the electric mode purposefully when I know that I have to accelerate fast. It does not accelerate like my husband's Tesla but overall nice ride.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
You get what you pay for

Skierdad, 06/28/2019
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my 5th Cayenne and I have loved them all. The hybrid was a departure from my past but I have been super happy with it. For my driving style and where I live to work I constantly make my commute of 20 miles gas free. Much farther than the factory rating of 14. It’s such a great car I’m so lucky to be part of the hybrid crowd, HA The performance, build quality everything is superb. Not a day goes by that someone does not comment and that just makes it better.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
P A

peter@aghallc.com, 01/19/2016
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
7 of 12 people found this review helpful

Great car but very disappointed with MPG and the time it takes to charge while driving .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Wish it was better

Appleco1, 03/27/2016
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
9 of 30 people found this review helpful

Car makes noise by a speaker Car drips a lot of water on floor when plugged in overnight due to AC cooling battery

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
