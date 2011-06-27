Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

Best car I have ever owned Terry frranke , 07/09/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful Still great car after almost 11 years. Still looks great - classic. 125,000 miles and close to zero maintenance issues. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Little Euro Head Turner Jennifer Lawson Perez , 10/17/2015 Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful We love ours. It runs like a champ and has that sophisticated look that one comes to expect from Porsche. We especially love how quiet it runs and the steering. We had a BMW X5 before, but this SUV is much more elegant, comfortable, stable and attractive. Asked to update this review 4/21/2016...Still love this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cayenne Rocks! smcayenne , 05/13/2011 35 of 38 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 CPO in 2010 and love it. It has been incredibly reliable and it drives like a sports sedan. It is the perfect size-plenty of room but I don't feel like I'm driving a bus. It is incredibly responsive, great acceleration and power and true 4wd.

A White Elephant Steve B , 11/27/2017 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 6A) 40 of 44 people found this review helpful Yes, the Cayenne S has performance, it is downhill from there. I have had the car for 14 years, currently at 165 K miles. But the repairs and regular upkeep drives me nuts. You need a new set of tires every 15,000 miles ($1500). You need new brakes every 25,000 miles ($2500), replacing the battery will cost you $1000 because the stupid battery is located under the driver seat. Here is a partial list of things that went wrong - power steering fluid leaked (bad seal), turn light bulbs in the headlight assembly would blow up every 5,000 miles - stopped replacing . The fancy terrain following headlamps don't work too well, power train shaft had to be replaced, engine vacuum problem, all eight ignition coils had to be replaced ($800), gas tank fuel pump plastic flanges cracked ($1500), even the washer fluid container cracked. I had to sue Porsche in small claims court to get them pay for the fuel pump replacement ( a recall item). If you have cash to burn , go ahead buy a Porsche - otherwise stay away. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value