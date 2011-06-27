  1. Home
Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car I have ever owned

Terry frranke, 07/09/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
34 of 34 people found this review helpful

Still great car after almost 11 years. Still looks great - classic. 125,000 miles and close to zero maintenance issues.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My Little Euro Head Turner

Jennifer Lawson Perez, 10/17/2015
Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

We love ours. It runs like a champ and has that sophisticated look that one comes to expect from Porsche. We especially love how quiet it runs and the steering. We had a BMW X5 before, but this SUV is much more elegant, comfortable, stable and attractive. Asked to update this review 4/21/2016...Still love this car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cayenne Rocks!

smcayenne, 05/13/2011
35 of 38 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2006 CPO in 2010 and love it. It has been incredibly reliable and it drives like a sports sedan. It is the perfect size-plenty of room but I don't feel like I'm driving a bus. It is incredibly responsive, great acceleration and power and true 4wd.

A White Elephant

Steve B, 11/27/2017
S 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 6A)
40 of 44 people found this review helpful

Yes, the Cayenne S has performance, it is downhill from there. I have had the car for 14 years, currently at 165 K miles. But the repairs and regular upkeep drives me nuts. You need a new set of tires every 15,000 miles ($1500). You need new brakes every 25,000 miles ($2500), replacing the battery will cost you $1000 because the stupid battery is located under the driver seat. Here is a partial list of things that went wrong - power steering fluid leaked (bad seal), turn light bulbs in the headlight assembly would blow up every 5,000 miles - stopped replacing . The fancy terrain following headlamps don't work too well, power train shaft had to be replaced, engine vacuum problem, all eight ignition coils had to be replaced ($800), gas tank fuel pump plastic flanges cracked ($1500), even the washer fluid container cracked. I had to sue Porsche in small claims court to get them pay for the fuel pump replacement ( a recall item). If you have cash to burn , go ahead buy a Porsche - otherwise stay away.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love this car!!

Ricki Kanter, 01/19/2016
Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
39 of 43 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car for ten years and could go for another ten except for I'm wanting to go electric. Just ordered my new TeslaX. I've never enjoyed driving more or felt safer than in my Porsche.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
