Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews
Best car I have ever owned
Still great car after almost 11 years. Still looks great - classic. 125,000 miles and close to zero maintenance issues.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Little Euro Head Turner
We love ours. It runs like a champ and has that sophisticated look that one comes to expect from Porsche. We especially love how quiet it runs and the steering. We had a BMW X5 before, but this SUV is much more elegant, comfortable, stable and attractive. Asked to update this review 4/21/2016...Still love this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cayenne Rocks!
I bought my 2006 CPO in 2010 and love it. It has been incredibly reliable and it drives like a sports sedan. It is the perfect size-plenty of room but I don't feel like I'm driving a bus. It is incredibly responsive, great acceleration and power and true 4wd.
A White Elephant
Yes, the Cayenne S has performance, it is downhill from there. I have had the car for 14 years, currently at 165 K miles. But the repairs and regular upkeep drives me nuts. You need a new set of tires every 15,000 miles ($1500). You need new brakes every 25,000 miles ($2500), replacing the battery will cost you $1000 because the stupid battery is located under the driver seat. Here is a partial list of things that went wrong - power steering fluid leaked (bad seal), turn light bulbs in the headlight assembly would blow up every 5,000 miles - stopped replacing . The fancy terrain following headlamps don't work too well, power train shaft had to be replaced, engine vacuum problem, all eight ignition coils had to be replaced ($800), gas tank fuel pump plastic flanges cracked ($1500), even the washer fluid container cracked. I had to sue Porsche in small claims court to get them pay for the fuel pump replacement ( a recall item). If you have cash to burn , go ahead buy a Porsche - otherwise stay away.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car!!
I've owned this car for ten years and could go for another ten except for I'm wanting to go electric. Just ordered my new TeslaX. I've never enjoyed driving more or felt safer than in my Porsche.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
Related Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan