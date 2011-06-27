  1. Home
Used 2004 Porsche Carrera GT Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Carrera GT
5(95%)4(5%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beautiful Car! Worth every Penny!

Alexander Gratford, 12/02/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I believe I made the right choice when I purchased my GT. I drive it whenever I can and it gets all the looks when I go shopping! I absolutely wouldnt have it any other way. If you've got the money come join the club of GT Owners.

rocks

bigmak40, 11/22/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

absolutely the best car ever so much fun its rediculous all carbon fiber chassis/body = super stiff

Great

bogeymajority, 11/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

What an amazing car

The best car

Undiscolsed, 11/25/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It has a smoth cluch once you get to know it

Awesome

jimmy/x9000, 11/28/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It is REALLY fun to drive. Has superb turning, and on highways, man is it FAST!

