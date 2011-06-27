Used 2011 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews

The back to basic Spyder is living up to its Best Handling Car in America status. Everything I expected and more. The car is not for everyone as Porsche readily admits, but it is a car for the purist. And it will not disappoint.

Jim Dario , 11/14/2015 S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Met a member of the Porsche racing team this past Summer at Watkins Glen, and asked him his thoughts on the 2011 Boxster Spyder. His response, "Maybe my favorite Porsche ever...don't ever sell it, and if you do, Call me" I think that says all you need to know!