Used 2010 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 911
4.0
1 reviews
Used 911 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Favorite sports car!

freddys555, 06/22/2013
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

41,000 miles giving me many smiles each time I drive her. The dual clutch PDK system made by Aisin is flawless and communicates very well with my input. The smart HID headlights by Koito was a major improvement when compared to my 2006 model. I bought the base model coupe because I have a 06 Turbo. Huge driving impression difference, a totally different car than the Turbo. I hate to say that I have had numerous reliability issues. Engine, oil consumption, electrical problems! Replacement of EGV took 4 weeks, failure to diagnose electrical issues for 3 weeks, and a few more hellish issues. But this is an amazing machine and its driving impressions outweigh all the demerits experienced...

