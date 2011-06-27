Used 2006 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

911 S way to go John , 07/11/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this car used one year ago and I am still going around driving it just for fun on a daily basis. This car is just plain fun to drive. It picks you up, keeps you happy. For a car I cannot think of a better purchase. Ferrari? Got 200K? Lotus? Looks like a Go Cart. Vette? Stiff American muscle car, no sophistication. Sorry, but this car is tops. Expensive but not unreal. I can think of no faults. Sure, it could use a blue tooth and XM Radio options but this is just a classy, amazing automobile. Buy one before life passes you by! Oh, and if you live in a nice climate get the convertible!! Just adds 50% more fun to the drive. Amazing car. Report Abuse

911 S Review mpulos , 01/02/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned! I had a BMW M3 before this, but the 911 is definitely a car for the true enthusiast.

Fun, Sexy, fun-to-drive, overpriced 997 , 01/07/2010 4 of 6 people found this review helpful This was my first Porsche. It's fun to drive. Even fun to keep clean. Overpriced for what it is. Exterior fit and finish is very good. Interior quality is mid-stream. Accessories are silly overpriced. So far no mechanical issues. Depreciation is substantial. Do I love my Porsche...yes. I always look forward to being behind the wheel, with the top down and the music on. It's a WOW!

1st but not last! spdmn , 02/18/2014 4 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2006 911 Cab six months ago w/ 10k miles on it. Think I paid too much, but, now I just think who cares?! That's saying a lot since I'm notoriously cheap, the car is simply fun to drive and it has a cool factor like no other so say my kids, which is the only opinion that matters in my book. Sports package, white, chrome wheels, and all the extras that can be crammed in. It's driving nirvana. Can't wait until the next one, although, how do you part with something you've grown to love???