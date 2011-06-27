Used 2005 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
Owner
Replaced transmission at 19000 miles and again at 46500 miles the total cost for the repair was $13500. Porsche refused to collaborate.
Finally got one
After forty years of wanting one badly, I bought my Porsche 911. Low mileage well cared for Tiptronic Coupe. So much fun to drive, fast without a lot of noise or fuss. Plenty of cabin and head room even at 6'3.
The most satisfying car to own
I bought a used 2005 (997) 911 Carrera Coupe with Tiptronic 7 month ago. This is my first Porsche, and can't deny I expected to be a nice experience; this car has given me a lot of satisfaction and went beyond my high expectations. The handling at any speed is amazing.
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
Although I have had the car only a little more than 1 week it has been entirely great. The performance is as expected, awesome, and everything works as it should, no complaints. There is no other supercar that you can drive as easily and non- tempermentally. I chose a 6 speed, would recommend since the tip I find dull although the performance is right up there for most drivers. The car can be bought without the high priced options without fear of adversely affecting the car or your enjoyment. Mine came with optional paint and the large aluminum package, neither are needed and cost over $5,000. I think I will enjoy the cab along with my 993 turbo.
Porsche 997 is Hands Down Better than 996
I just bought this car trading my '05 Boxster in. Wow! This car is...unbelievable in every way. It's fast, fun and damn good looking. My brother says it well - engineering excellence. I am so happy and privileged to be an owner and to be able to drive a vehcile that so many people dream of driving and owning. I bought an Artic silver one with 19" Carrera wheels, bi xenons, sport seats and so forth. There is no substitute!
