Used 2005 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

Owner 2 door coupe , 04/04/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Replaced transmission at 19000 miles and again at 46500 miles the total cost for the repair was $13500. Porsche refused to collaborate.

Finally got one d1coach , 09/29/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After forty years of wanting one badly, I bought my Porsche 911. Low mileage well cared for Tiptronic Coupe. So much fun to drive, fast without a lot of noise or fuss. Plenty of cabin and head room even at 6'3.

The most satisfying car to own art_from_fl , 12/07/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2005 (997) 911 Carrera Coupe with Tiptronic 7 month ago. This is my first Porsche, and can't deny I expected to be a nice experience; this car has given me a lot of satisfaction and went beyond my high expectations. The handling at any speed is amazing.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet turbo s cab , 04/19/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Although I have had the car only a little more than 1 week it has been entirely great. The performance is as expected, awesome, and everything works as it should, no complaints. There is no other supercar that you can drive as easily and non- tempermentally. I chose a 6 speed, would recommend since the tip I find dull although the performance is right up there for most drivers. The car can be bought without the high priced options without fear of adversely affecting the car or your enjoyment. Mine came with optional paint and the large aluminum package, neither are needed and cost over $5,000. I think I will enjoy the cab along with my 993 turbo.