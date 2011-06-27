Used 2001 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Best Car I have ever owned
We have a small car collection (including an Audi R8 and Audi RS6), the Porsche is not the quickest in the group but it is the most reliable. Its a C4 with the sports package. The C4 corners better than either Audi and there is nothing to compare to the freeing feeling of driving the Porsche with the top down! I have replaced the sound system and added navigation and a radar detector. The car now has 60k mi on it and I have not had one mechanical problem.The battery had to be replaced once and general maintenance that's it! The Audis have had numerous problems and they are both years younger. You cannot beat the elegance, classic style, performance, and reliability of this piece of art!
Male Menopause Black on Black Self Gift
It's the most unreasonable, justifiable smile producing gift any man should indulge in. The Carrera is a tight fit,smooth growl and fun-to-drive, eye brow twitcher racer. Don't second guess yourself-just buy it and you will be rewarded. There is a little burn smell after a hard drive but it seems to be normal.
Just a solid sportscar
Truly a wonderful daily driver, though we don't put more than 4,000 average miles per year. Keep it on Porsche battery tender and battery stays fresh between weekend drives. Absolute symphony to the ears every time you open her up. Great exhaust notes and engine revs that make you say, "More please!". Great handling, classic style, and heritage galore all wrapped up in a pretty Arctic Silver Metallic package!
A 911 You Can Afford to Drive
The Porsche 996 was the first water-cooled 911 and it generated and continues to generate controversy. It is definitely a love-in-or-hate-it proposition. The car is powerful, fast, and handles very well. It is well built and solid — with the possible exception of the materials used on the interior. However, a small percentage of these cars have experienced catastrophic breakdowns resulting from a failure of its intermediate shaft bearing. Porsche has settled a class-action brought on behalf of Porsche owners of the affected cars, but some people complain that not all affected Porsches were included in the class. In any event, a person planning to purchase this car should determine whether or not the car has had remedial action taken with the intermediate shaft bearing and, if not, factor that into the price. There are fixes for the IMS issue and, indeed, cars that are run regularly and do not sit don’t seem as likely to experience the problem. In this writer’s opinion, the issues only have the effect of making the car more affordable for those who want to own and drive one.
Classic no fault automobile
It was my dream car as a kid and even though I had to go used I have no complaints or regrets. I found a cherry '01 manual with only 26k on the clock, all original with removable hardtop. My daily driver is a '09 BMW 335i coupe auto. That car, as great as it is, does not draw compliments like the 911. It's a statement to how timeless the design really is. Surprising the 911 is just as fast as my 8 year newer BMW. At today's prices the 996 are a super bargain right now. My friends thought it was new. I suggest searching out a good example, park it in the garage and drive it for another 10 years.
