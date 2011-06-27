Used 2001 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
Best Car I have ever owned
We have a small car collection (including an Audi R8 and Audi RS6), the Porsche is not the quickest in the group but it is the most reliable. Its a C4 with the sports package. The C4 corners better than either Audi and there is nothing to compare to the freeing feeling of driving the Porsche with the top down! I have replaced the sound system and added navigation and a radar detector. The car now has 60k mi on it and I have not had one mechanical problem.The battery had to be replaced once and general maintenance that's it! The Audis have had numerous problems and they are both years younger. You cannot beat the elegance, classic style, performance, and reliability of this piece of art!
Male Menopause Black on Black Self Gift
It's the most unreasonable, justifiable smile producing gift any man should indulge in. The Carrera is a tight fit,smooth growl and fun-to-drive, eye brow twitcher racer. Don't second guess yourself-just buy it and you will be rewarded. There is a little burn smell after a hard drive but it seems to be normal.
There is a reason this is such an automotive Icon!
So here's the deal, this is my only car and I daily drive it year round in Toronto. It had 118,000km on it when I bought it and two years later I've put on another 50,000km. Its fast, sexy, comfortable, built to last a lifetime, quite practice and oh so much fun! We've take it on long road trips, to the cottage, to get groceries, fishing... you get the idea. With just an engine chip and a few little things it runs 11.7 @ 120 MPH in the 1/4 mile... plus when the snow flies the AWD makes it I've owned a lot of nice cars and I'm convinced this is automotive perfection. Timeless design and these things are only going to be going up in value - just look at the 911 Turbo's of the past.
Just a solid sportscar
Truly a wonderful daily driver, though we don't put more than 4,000 average miles per year. Keep it on Porsche battery tender and battery stays fresh between weekend drives. Absolute symphony to the ears every time you open her up. Great exhaust notes and engine revs that make you say, "More please!". Great handling, classic style, and heritage galore all wrapped up in a pretty Arctic Silver Metallic package!
If you can afford it, get one
This is our 4th Porsche (2nd water cooled) and its the best we've ever owned. The power is exceptional. Handling is superb. Comfortable to drive - great seats. This car looks fabulous. I recommend the non-turbo for a few reasons. The Carrera is lighter, has a true Porsche feel and you can get an extended warranty - should be purchased. The Turbo is incredible, but the all wheel drive takes some of the challenges out of driving. I like the feeling of knowing where the traction limits are. I think this is what makes a 911 such a fun car to drive. The tail gets a little loose, but not like the older 993 and 911. If you're going to drive this car hard, you need to pay attention.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2001 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan