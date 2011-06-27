  1. Home
Used 2001 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

Best Car I have ever owned

Melanie, 05/15/2010
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

We have a small car collection (including an Audi R8 and Audi RS6), the Porsche is not the quickest in the group but it is the most reliable. Its a C4 with the sports package. The C4 corners better than either Audi and there is nothing to compare to the freeing feeling of driving the Porsche with the top down! I have replaced the sound system and added navigation and a radar detector. The car now has 60k mi on it and I have not had one mechanical problem.The battery had to be replaced once and general maintenance that's it! The Audis have had numerous problems and they are both years younger. You cannot beat the elegance, classic style, performance, and reliability of this piece of art!

Male Menopause Black on Black Self Gift

Quijote, 05/18/2010
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

It's the most unreasonable, justifiable smile producing gift any man should indulge in. The Carrera is a tight fit,smooth growl and fun-to-drive, eye brow twitcher racer. Don't second guess yourself-just buy it and you will be rewarded. There is a little burn smell after a hard drive but it seems to be normal.

There is a reason this is such an automotive Icon!

DRGibbs1984, 03/27/2015
Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

So here's the deal, this is my only car and I daily drive it year round in Toronto. It had 118,000km on it when I bought it and two years later I've put on another 50,000km. Its fast, sexy, comfortable, built to last a lifetime, quite practice and oh so much fun! We've take it on long road trips, to the cottage, to get groceries, fishing... you get the idea. With just an engine chip and a few little things it runs 11.7 @ 120 MPH in the 1/4 mile... plus when the snow flies the AWD makes it I've owned a lot of nice cars and I'm convinced this is automotive perfection. Timeless design and these things are only going to be going up in value - just look at the 911 Turbo's of the past.

Just a solid sportscar

Porsche Love, 10/05/2009
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Truly a wonderful daily driver, though we don't put more than 4,000 average miles per year. Keep it on Porsche battery tender and battery stays fresh between weekend drives. Absolute symphony to the ears every time you open her up. Great exhaust notes and engine revs that make you say, "More please!". Great handling, classic style, and heritage galore all wrapped up in a pretty Arctic Silver Metallic package!

If you can afford it, get one

DIC_CAMARILLO, 12/27/2007
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is our 4th Porsche (2nd water cooled) and its the best we've ever owned. The power is exceptional. Handling is superb. Comfortable to drive - great seats. This car looks fabulous. I recommend the non-turbo for a few reasons. The Carrera is lighter, has a true Porsche feel and you can get an extended warranty - should be purchased. The Turbo is incredible, but the all wheel drive takes some of the challenges out of driving. I like the feeling of knowing where the traction limits are. I think this is what makes a 911 such a fun car to drive. The tail gets a little loose, but not like the older 993 and 911. If you're going to drive this car hard, you need to pay attention.

