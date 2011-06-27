  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1998 Porsche 911
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 911
5(90%)4(10%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Write a review
See all 911s for sale
List Price Estimate
$33,598 - $74,051
Used 911 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Speed Yellow

Speed Yellow, 09/21/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Yes it is speed yellow! This is my 1st 911 and has been an awesome car. This is also my 5th Porsche. I picked up the car in Portland and drove it South of LA. It is not the most comfortable car for long trips, especially with sports seats. But, I got an avg. of 27 Mpg! Unbelievable in such a fast car. It effortlessly does 3 digit speeds, even up hills!! The car was loaded with sport exhaust, drive block, limited slip, sport seats to name a few options. The paint was a $3000 option when new; now it is a std. color on Porsches. The C2S has excellent styling, very quick acceleration and classic 911 interior dash. Recommend to do a corner balance on the suspension and it will handle even better!

Report Abuse

Porsche 4S

Harrykj, 01/22/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The performance of the Porsche 911 4S is totally awesome. It has great handling and accelerates like it's got a plane to catch. I previously owned a Boxster and there is simply no comparison; the 911 is serious, the Boxster is a toy.

Report Abuse

Gotta Get It

dogsprocket, 08/12/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Forget the mass produced liquid cooled ugly 996 monstrosities known for its unreliable engines. You need to get the 993 with its wonderful curves and traditional air-cooled engine! 98' was the last year for this engine.....don't miss out!

Report Abuse

993 value should increase

1998 - A+, 02/10/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best true sports car on the road. Low miles - great condition 98 appeals to me more so than a 2004 or 2004 996.

Report Abuse

Last of the 'air cooleds'

norman, 04/12/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this black on black monster from a dealer in Texas in 2001. It had 8K miles on it. Dealer owned and driven according to Carfax. Still only has 30K well driven miles. I've had 4 Porches and my mechanics... all worked at the Porsche factory at one time... told me this was the one to keep. The turbo setup with the smaller engine is over engineered for driving. In other words... you wear anything out very easy. This is the perfect 'classic' car to own which you can drive without depreciating the price. This car was built to be driven and needs to be pressed at 130-150 every few years just to let you know you're alive. I typically run mine at 3500-4000 rpms on normal. Change oil every 5K.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 911s for sale

Related Used 1998 Porsche 911 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles