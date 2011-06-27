Used 1998 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
Speed Yellow
Yes it is speed yellow! This is my 1st 911 and has been an awesome car. This is also my 5th Porsche. I picked up the car in Portland and drove it South of LA. It is not the most comfortable car for long trips, especially with sports seats. But, I got an avg. of 27 Mpg! Unbelievable in such a fast car. It effortlessly does 3 digit speeds, even up hills!! The car was loaded with sport exhaust, drive block, limited slip, sport seats to name a few options. The paint was a $3000 option when new; now it is a std. color on Porsches. The C2S has excellent styling, very quick acceleration and classic 911 interior dash. Recommend to do a corner balance on the suspension and it will handle even better!
Porsche 4S
The performance of the Porsche 911 4S is totally awesome. It has great handling and accelerates like it's got a plane to catch. I previously owned a Boxster and there is simply no comparison; the 911 is serious, the Boxster is a toy.
Gotta Get It
Forget the mass produced liquid cooled ugly 996 monstrosities known for its unreliable engines. You need to get the 993 with its wonderful curves and traditional air-cooled engine! 98' was the last year for this engine.....don't miss out!
993 value should increase
Best true sports car on the road. Low miles - great condition 98 appeals to me more so than a 2004 or 2004 996.
Last of the 'air cooleds'
I bought this black on black monster from a dealer in Texas in 2001. It had 8K miles on it. Dealer owned and driven according to Carfax. Still only has 30K well driven miles. I've had 4 Porches and my mechanics... all worked at the Porsche factory at one time... told me this was the one to keep. The turbo setup with the smaller engine is over engineered for driving. In other words... you wear anything out very easy. This is the perfect 'classic' car to own which you can drive without depreciating the price. This car was built to be driven and needs to be pressed at 130-150 every few years just to let you know you're alive. I typically run mine at 3500-4000 rpms on normal. Change oil every 5K.
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 1998 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan