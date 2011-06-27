Used 1998 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

Speed Yellow Speed Yellow , 09/21/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Yes it is speed yellow! This is my 1st 911 and has been an awesome car. This is also my 5th Porsche. I picked up the car in Portland and drove it South of LA. It is not the most comfortable car for long trips, especially with sports seats. But, I got an avg. of 27 Mpg! Unbelievable in such a fast car. It effortlessly does 3 digit speeds, even up hills!! The car was loaded with sport exhaust, drive block, limited slip, sport seats to name a few options. The paint was a $3000 option when new; now it is a std. color on Porsches. The C2S has excellent styling, very quick acceleration and classic 911 interior dash. Recommend to do a corner balance on the suspension and it will handle even better! Report Abuse

Porsche 4S Harrykj , 01/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The performance of the Porsche 911 4S is totally awesome. It has great handling and accelerates like it's got a plane to catch. I previously owned a Boxster and there is simply no comparison; the 911 is serious, the Boxster is a toy.

Gotta Get It dogsprocket , 08/12/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Forget the mass produced liquid cooled ugly 996 monstrosities known for its unreliable engines. You need to get the 993 with its wonderful curves and traditional air-cooled engine! 98' was the last year for this engine.....don't miss out!

993 value should increase 1998 - A+ , 02/10/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best true sports car on the road. Low miles - great condition 98 appeals to me more so than a 2004 or 2004 996.