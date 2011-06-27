Used 1997 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
Camry reliability/Ferrari performance
After 9 years of ownership, here's what I conclude. (1)Annual inspections by a competent 911 technician are very important for spotting oil leaks, etc., in the early stages. (2)Avoid cars that have been tracked or modified...these can be a money pit for subsequent owners. Otherwise, the type 993s represent the best sports car for the dollar available.
A garage Queen that makes me feel like a Prince!
I am a life long PORSCHE owner...27 in all over a span of 50 years. I bought my 1997 993 C2S, 6-speed air conditioned garage queen from another Porschephile (its an emotional problem). This is a car that has been truly loved since day one, no rain, minimal sun...presents as new. I am at 40K miles now, and have had to do a few things like cooling fan items ($1200) and surprisingly an alternator replacement (my first in a 911@ $1300) and updated shocks ($3200), but this is a 21 year old automobile, so what the hell? Overall, these are exceptional automobiles in every way. My opinion comes from over a million miles of driving my various 911's of every utility (daily drivers, concours, new purchases, used purchases and racing). The 993 series 911 are exceptional vehicles of the entire 911 range (1964-present) the 993 have had the benefit of evolving over the prior 3+ decades (1964-1997) and that evolution is to your benefit on almost every angle. If your concerns are cupholders and such, I think you are looking in the wrong box....these are a drivers' automobile. These automobiles are meant to be driven and enjoyed...(all the while paying close attention!). I have read where some say the interior is "dated", I think that depends on your perspective. When I slide into my 993, I fall back into my late teens, to my 67 911-S, the seats are familiar; the panoramic five instruments present themselves as "ready", the gear lever falls to my hand like an old friend and the ignition key is exactly where it has always been... and should be...on the left. A twist of the key and a marvel of machinery instantly bursts to life and I am off on another soul satisfying rolling adventure. Life should be so good for all! I think a 993 which has been properly maintained/serviced and inspected will provide you with the most satisfying and fun automotive experience of your lifetime. As for expense: "the only thing more expensive than a NEW Porsche, is a CHEAP OLD Porsche". That is a personal quote based upon decades of experience and personal observation. Go forth and DRIVE a 993, you will wonder why it took you so long to do so.
Nearly perfect
I bought my Targa as a year-old car with 12k miles. This car does so many things well that it would be hard to criticize anything. I have used it as one would a Camry for the last four years. The car now has 52k miles and hasn't let me down once. The Targa is my daily commuter for a 100 mile round- trip commute in the Bay Area. It also takes me up and down California Highway one from Monterey to San Luis Obispo. The fact that it does both things equally well should tell you everything you need to know about this car.
Amazing!!!!
THe best Porsche ever built!!!
A modern classic
One of the most enjoyable cars that I have driven. It is both an exotic in its performance and modernly comfortable its demeanor. Outstanding acceleration and handling. Great for the open road and fun along the switchbacks. As a city car it is less enjoyable with poor mileage and constant attention. Overall, however, it can not be beat for bringing a smile to your face.
