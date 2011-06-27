  1. Home
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Features & Specs

More about the 2020 718 Cayman
Overview
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG192221
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg20/26 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/388.7 mi.284.0/369.2 mi.321.1/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.14.2 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG192221
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
cylinder deactivationyesnono
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm309 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower414 hp @ 7600 rpm300 hp @ 6500 rpm350 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves241616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Packages
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
Chrono Package w/Preparation for Lap Triggeryesnono
Light Design Packageyesyesyes
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsnoyesyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsnoyesyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsnoyesyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsnoyesyes
Sport Chrono Packagenoyesyes
SportDesign Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
8 total speakersyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
150 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
simulated suede steering wheelyesnono
rear parking sensorsyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyesyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyesyesyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayesyesyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Smartphone Compartmentyesyesyes
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyesyesyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Door Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayesyesyes
Seat Heatingyesyesyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyesyesyes
Stitching in Deviated Coloryesyesyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logoyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Redyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayesyesyes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyesyesyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Full Bucket Seatsyesnono
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyesyesyes
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leatheryesyesyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyesyesyes
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Yellowyesyesyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryesyesyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Voice Controlyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fibernoyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interiornoyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemnoyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interiornoyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelnoyesyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Carbon Fiber Trimnoyesyes
Center Console Lid w/Model Logonoyesyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestnoyesyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigenoyesyes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fibernoyesyes
Seat Ventilationnoyesyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Carbon Fiber Trimnoyesyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interiornoyesyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Mahogany Trimnoyesyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumnoyesyes
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leathernoyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Rednoyesyes
Steering Wheel in Leathernoyesyes
Color Selection for Deviated Leathernoyesyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leathernoyesyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantaranoyesyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Mahogany Trimnoyesyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantaranoyesyes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leathernoyesyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimnoyesyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingnoyesyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigenoyesyes
Power Sport Seats (14-way) w/Memory Packagenoyesyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packagenoyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellownoyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsnoyesyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packagenoyesyes
Sport Seats Plus (2-way)noyesyes
Sport Style Pedals and Footrestnoyesno
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitchingnoyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingnoyesyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Rednoyesyes
Roof Lining in Alcantaranoyesyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Rednoyesyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Mahoganynoyesyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadnoyesyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimnoyesyes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelnoyesyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingnoyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Luxor Beigenoyesyes
Instrumentation
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
Front Seats
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
leather/alcantarayesnono
sport front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
2 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leathernoyesyes
Exterior Options
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyesnono
Wheels Painted in Aurumyesyesyes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyesnono
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Silveryesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyesnono
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Miami Blueyesnono
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Satin Blackyesnono
Deviated Color Selection - Whiteyesnono
Deviated Color Selection - Gentian Blue Metallicyesnono
Deviated Color Selection - Carrara White Metallicyesnono
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyesnono
Model Designation on Rear Painted yesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Blackyesyesyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - GT Silver Metallicyesnono
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blacknoyesyes
19" Cayman S Wheelsnoyesno
Bi-Xenon Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)noyesyes
Rear Wing in High Gloss Blacknoyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blacknoyesyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsnoyesyes
Window Trim in Silvernoyesyes
19" Boxster S Wheelsnoyesyes
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintednoyesyes
18" Boxster Wheelsnoyesno
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsnoyesyes
Porsche Entry & Drivenoyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silvernoyesyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumnoyesyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicnoyesyes
"718" Logo on Rear Paintednoyesyes
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color noyesyes
Sports Tailpipes in Blacknoyesyes
Model Designation Logo on Rear Changed to "718"noyesyes
Exterior Package Paintednoyesyes
Window Trim and Window Triangle in High Gloss Blacknoyesyes
Front Grille Slats Paintednoyesyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsnoyesyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestnoyesyes
Sports Tailpipes in Silvernoyesyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blacknoyesyes
Rear Wipernoyesyes
Clear Taillightsnoyesyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsnoyesyes
Measurements
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Length175.5 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight3199 lbs.3034 lbs.3087 lbs.
Gross weight3858 lbs.3648 lbs.3670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
Maximum payload659 lbs.614 lbs.583 lbs.
Wheel base97.8 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width71.0 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Black w/Silver Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Black w/Yellow Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
295/30R Z tiresyesnono
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
265/45R Z tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
265/40R Z tiresnonoyes
Suspension
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
$99,200
$99,200
$57,500
$57,500
$69,900
$69,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 718 Cayman InventorySee 718 Cayman InventorySee 718 Cayman Inventory

