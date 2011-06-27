  1. Home
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman Features & Specs

More about the 2019 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG242221
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg20/26 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.2/397.6 mi.338.0/439.4 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG242221
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm309 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm309 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm350 hp @ 6500 rpm365 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyesyesno
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyesyesno
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyesyesyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesyesno
SportDesign Packageyesyesno
GTS Interior Packagenonoyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interiornonoyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interiornonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
8 total speakersyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
150 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated suede steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyesyesyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyesyesyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayesyesyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Sport Seats Plusyesyesno
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interioryesyesno
GT Sport Steering Wheelyesyesno
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Smartphone Compartmentyesyesyes
Voice Control w/Navigation Including Porsche Connectyesyesyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyesyesyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyesyesyes
Seat Heatingyesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel, Illuminatedyesyesyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Carbon Fiber Trimyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyesyesyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyesyesyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Center Console Lid w/Model Logoyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logoyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyesyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyesyesno
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Sport Style Pedals and Footrestyesnono
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Seat Ventilationyesyesyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Carbon Fiber Trimyesyesyes
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitchingyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayesyesno
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyesyesyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyesyesno
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Preparation for Two-Tone Leather Interioryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyesyesno
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interioryesyesno
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Mahogany Trimyesyesno
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Redyesyesno
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel, Illuminatedyesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyesyesyes
Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminatedyesyesyes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryesyesyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Luxor Beigeyesyesno
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyesyesyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantarayesyesno
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayesyesno
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryesyesyes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryesyesyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Mahogany Trimyesyesno
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminatedyesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryesyesyes
Deletion of Roof Lining in Alcantaranonoyes
Door Trim Package in Leather/Alcantaranonoyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Alcantaranonoyes
Full Bucket Seatsnonoyes
Deletion of Alcantaranonoyes
Steering Wheel in Leathernonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
leatheryesyesno
2 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leather/sueded microfibernonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
19" Cayman S Wheelsyesnono
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyesyesno
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyesyesno
Window Trims and Window Triangles Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Rear Wing in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyesyesno
19" Boxster S Wheelsyesyesno
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintedyesyesyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyesyesyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyesyesyes
Side Window Trim in High Gloss Aluminumyesyesno
18" Boxster Wheelsyesnono
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryesyesno
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Wheel Face Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Model Designation Paintedyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
"718" Model Designationyesyesyes
Lower Rear Fascia Paintedyesyesno
Sports Tailpipes in Blackyesyesno
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
"718" Model Designation Paintedyesyesyes
Exterior Package Paintedyesyesno
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyesyesyes
Front Grille Slats Paintedyesyesno
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesno
Sports Tailpipes in Silveryesyesno
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Rear Wiperyesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light Systemyesyesno
Clear Taillightsyesyesno
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyesyesyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light Systemyesyesyes
Deletion of "GTS" Decal on Doorsnonoyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Blacknonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.172.4 in.172.9 in.
Curb weight2944 lbs.2988 lbs.3032 lbs.
Gross weight3648 lbs.3670 lbs.3692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.51.0 in.50.6 in.
Maximum payload704 lbs.682 lbs.660 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Chalk
  • Lava Orange
  • Miami Blue
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Chalk
  • Lava Orange
  • Miami Blue
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Chalk
  • Lava Orange
  • Miami Blue
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Custom Color, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Custom Color, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Chalk, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Carmine Red, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Chalk, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Custom Color, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesnono
265/45R Z tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
265/40R Z tiresnoyesno
265/35R Z tiresnonoyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Starting MSRP
$80,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.

