Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP Consumer Reviews

4.3
11 reviews
Loved Until Recently

randy394, 12/31/2014
GXP 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Bought my 08 Torrent GXP in 2011 and, up until recently, I have loved it. However, Ive now had the power steering hose break three times and Im growing tired of repeatedly fixing it. My battery also died at only 44,000 miles and the all-wheel drive regularly goes out when the temperature dips below zero, which is the type of weather when you mostly need AWD. I love the comfort, look, features, and how the Torrent drives, but Im now looking at a new car as Im sick of these mounting piddly issues. I never once had my 04 Malibu 2LT in the shop beyond oil changes in the 7 years, 80K+ miles I owned it.

Love my Torrent GXP

JRagan, 11/20/2008
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought my '08 Torrent GXP about a month ago. It is Carbon Black. Mine came fully loaded with DVD entertainment system which included a pair of Panasonic wireless headphones. It also has OnStar and XM raidio. The sound system sounds great and movies really rock coming out of the cars speakers. The wireless headphones sound great and are much much better than I thought they would be. I really like how the 60/40 rear seat can slide almost 8 in. I must say the GXP's 264 hp engine really delivers.It gives you plenty of get up and go and lots of power to tow. I drove mine through the Rocky Mtns towing over 3000 lbs and had no problem on the very steep grades. This is my first SUV and I love it.

Knew What I Was Getting

czuchster, 09/24/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

There are some squeaks here and there, especially with the steering wheel, but I read the reviews before I bought the car and I knew what to expect. The only disappointment has been with the gas mileage, which hasn't quite been up to the EPA estimates. Even my Hondaphile and Toyotaphile friends have been impressed with the comfort and looks of my Torrent. On the safety front, I was in an accident three months ago that sent two other drivers to the hospital but I didn't get a scratch, or even feel sore the next day. I can't rave enough. I've looked at trading it in for something with better MPG, but I can't find anything I'd give up for Torrent for.

Don't Buy

tk6227, 07/11/2014
24 of 28 people found this review helpful

I purchased by Pontiac Torrent in 2011 each year i have had problems. Within the first year the radio went out and the repair is $400. The next year my transmission went out $1500. The next year - when it rains the floors in my back seat get wet and causes and odor. Now i am seeing all these recalls for all these things that are wrong with the car. I called GM and the Dealership on several occassions and they just don't care. i am too far under to even get out of the car into something more reliable.

Highly recommend GXP

Brad, 01/08/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is one fast little SUV. The six speed auto tranny helps with fuel enconomy while not hurting performance. The manual mode of the transmission has about a 1 second lag between the time you shift up or down to the time it actually does it. Seats are very comfortable over a long trip.

