Used 1999 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews

3 engines! 2.4 L terror 6 , 04/09/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My sunfire, while fun to drive, has had nothing but problems. It had a wiring issue that 12 "technicians" at RON TONKIN LIARS AUTO sales could not find. Pontiac said there wasn't any known issues or recalls. I bought this car with 60,000 miles. It had already had a motor replaced with another used one that the LIARS at R.T.K. didn't tell me about. Since I bought it I have had to replace the 2.4 engine at 80,000 and now I have a rod knocking at 100,000. The vehicle gets routine oil changes, has never been over-revved and has never overheated. But yet I am looking at yet another engine swap. I baby this 4 cylinder and it still went pear shaped. Where is the Pontiac of old? Report Abuse

Don't Buy One Upset Owner , 06/18/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Two blown head gaskets in under 30,000 miles, do I need to say any more? I forgot to mention that it had to be return after 4 miles for a loose wheel. There are too many small problems to list. Report Abuse

I like my car! Melanie , 10/17/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have to say that I have enjoyed this vehicle and was pleased with its reliability. Do buy the extended warranty, though, as things can go amiss. Muffler still new however I've had to replace the big muffler brackets a couple of times. Bit of a gas guzzler. This past year leaves me with a problem with the driver's side door lock - any cold or condensation makes it virtually impossible to unlock. Apparently this is an ongoing issue with the Sunfire. After replacing the tumbler, then the hinges and lubing the door clasp, I am hoping this winter will be better and I won't have to climb in over the stick shift through the passenger side. I trust my car and it's been very good to me. Report Abuse

CRAP CAR MELINDA , 05/15/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful AT FIRST THE CAR WAS GREAT BUT ONCE I HIT THE FIRST YEAR MARK THINGS STARTED GOING WRONG AND FALLING APART. THE DASH WAS ORIGINALLY INSTALLED INCORRECT AND CANNOT BE FIXED, THE ROATERS ARE SHOT AND NEED REPLACED. NOW AT THREE YEARS I AM GETTING RID OF IT BECAUSE IT IS BURNING AND LEAKING EVERY FLUID UNDER THE HOOD. BECAUSE OF ALL THE PROBLEMS IT SUCKS GAS AND I AM SPENDING MORE ON GAS PER MONTH THAN MY CAR PAYMENT. ALL THE BURNING FLUIDS EMITS FUMES THAT ARE WORSE THAN DRIVING BEHIND A DESIL SEMITRUCK.. I WILL NEVER BUY PONTIAC AGAIN AND AM LOOKING TO SELL AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!!! Report Abuse