Used 1999 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible Consumer Reviews

Lemon from Pontiac ibaqt , 06/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Purchased car 9/1/01 with 12,000 mi. Now June (9 mo. later) and car only has 24,000 mi. Leaks water into speakers and dumps on leg when getting into/out of car. Car top is improperly designed and Pontiac Cust. Service said, tough luck. Replaced stero/cd twice so far, gasketing around all windows, adjusted trunk door and gas door so would close properly, now driver window is having electrical problems. Feel like am always in the shop. LOVE having a convertible and adore the car...when there are no problems and it is not raining. Report Abuse

Fun Car kegger , 07/25/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been a very reliable car. NO problems at all. Not one. It is fun to drive. The convertable top operates smoothly and has never leaked! When the top is up there is no wind noise. You feel as if you are in a hard top. It does have a stiff ride, but I like that in a small sporty car. Report Abuse

Only thing wrong w/the sunfire Jessca91 , 04/11/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have found, as same with everyone I know that has this car (conv. 2 dr. gt sunfire) that the lights are really dim in comparison to all of the other cars on the road. A friend of mine and I both drive with our brights on, and have never been pulled over. Report Abuse

Pontiac Sunfire owkiai , 05/06/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The pontiac sunfire is a great car and lots of fun to drive. I traded in my minivan for it and have loved it ever since Report Abuse