Used 1999 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.4
9 reviews
Lemon from Pontiac

ibaqt, 06/07/2002
Purchased car 9/1/01 with 12,000 mi. Now June (9 mo. later) and car only has 24,000 mi. Leaks water into speakers and dumps on leg when getting into/out of car. Car top is improperly designed and Pontiac Cust. Service said, tough luck. Replaced stero/cd twice so far, gasketing around all windows, adjusted trunk door and gas door so would close properly, now driver window is having electrical problems. Feel like am always in the shop. LOVE having a convertible and adore the car...when there are no problems and it is not raining.

Fun Car

kegger, 07/25/2002
This has been a very reliable car. NO problems at all. Not one. It is fun to drive. The convertable top operates smoothly and has never leaked! When the top is up there is no wind noise. You feel as if you are in a hard top. It does have a stiff ride, but I like that in a small sporty car.

Only thing wrong w/the sunfire

Jessca91, 04/11/2004
I have found, as same with everyone I know that has this car (conv. 2 dr. gt sunfire) that the lights are really dim in comparison to all of the other cars on the road. A friend of mine and I both drive with our brights on, and have never been pulled over.

Pontiac Sunfire

owkiai, 05/06/2004
The pontiac sunfire is a great car and lots of fun to drive. I traded in my minivan for it and have loved it ever since

Fun car, great car

Grego, 08/19/2004
This car has been a joy to own. Very few mechanical problems and a lot of fun to drive.

