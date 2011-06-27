Used 1999 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible Consumer Reviews
Lemon from Pontiac
Purchased car 9/1/01 with 12,000 mi. Now June (9 mo. later) and car only has 24,000 mi. Leaks water into speakers and dumps on leg when getting into/out of car. Car top is improperly designed and Pontiac Cust. Service said, tough luck. Replaced stero/cd twice so far, gasketing around all windows, adjusted trunk door and gas door so would close properly, now driver window is having electrical problems. Feel like am always in the shop. LOVE having a convertible and adore the car...when there are no problems and it is not raining.
Fun Car
This has been a very reliable car. NO problems at all. Not one. It is fun to drive. The convertable top operates smoothly and has never leaked! When the top is up there is no wind noise. You feel as if you are in a hard top. It does have a stiff ride, but I like that in a small sporty car.
Only thing wrong w/the sunfire
I have found, as same with everyone I know that has this car (conv. 2 dr. gt sunfire) that the lights are really dim in comparison to all of the other cars on the road. A friend of mine and I both drive with our brights on, and have never been pulled over.
Pontiac Sunfire
The pontiac sunfire is a great car and lots of fun to drive. I traded in my minivan for it and have loved it ever since
Fun car, great car
This car has been a joy to own. Very few mechanical problems and a lot of fun to drive.
Sponsored cars related to the Sunfire
Related Used 1999 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner