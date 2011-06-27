  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunfire
  4. Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire
  5. Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Sunfire
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sunfires for sale
List Price Estimate
$884 - $2,087
Used Sunfire for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1996 Sunfire Droptop,still a fun car

PaulCollen, 03/29/2003
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

The 1996 Sunfire SE Convertible equipped with the 150hp and 5spd is such an underappreciated sports/economy convertible. It performs well in summer and handles the New England winters. The power top stays true and fit. The engine still gives great performance for a 4 cyl/150 hp. The gas mileage remains good at about 22/29. I wanted a car that was fun, good styling, convertible. My wife said it needs 5 real seats. This one more than fit the bill of fare. The trunk space is also quite generous. There are many other cars manufactured with stylish appeal. Some better. But for the dollars and sense of this rag top it was just right for me.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sunfires for sale

Related Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles