Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sunbird
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg22/32 mpg22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/395.2 mi.334.4/486.4 mi.334.4/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG202626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm125 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm125 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm111 hp @ 5200 rpm111 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.34.3 ft.34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.38.7 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.9 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.47.9 in.47.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.37.3 in.36.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.38.2 in.49.6 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.31.2 in.31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.38.2 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length180.7 in.180.7 in.180.7 in.
Curb weight2682 lbs.2694 lbs.2484 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.10.4 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Yellow
  • White
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Silver Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Yellow
  • Black
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Silver Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Silver Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Yellow
  • Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles