Used 1992 Pontiac Le Mans Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Le Mans
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG302830
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/37 mpg24/34 mpg26/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/488.4 mi.316.8/448.8 mi.343.2/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG302830
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque90 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm90 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm90 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower74 hp @ 5600 rpm74 hp @ 5600 rpm74 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.51.8 in.53.7 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.32.8 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Measurements
Length163.7 in.163.7 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2186 lbs.2164 lbs.2241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.18.9 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.99.2 in.99.2 in.
Width65.5 in.65.5 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Red
  • Smoke Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Yellow
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Smoke Gray Metallic
