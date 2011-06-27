  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac Le Mans Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Le Mans
5.0
1 reviews
i love the little bean

Meril, 02/27/2003
i really really like this car. it has been a great school car for my daughter. her life has been saved several times because of the way the lemans is built. I feel that a newer version of lemans should be in the future!

