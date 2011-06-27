Used 2004 Pontiac GTO Features & Specs
|Overview
See GTO Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270/360 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|Torque
|365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|200 watts stereo output
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|Blaupunkt premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|remote trunk release
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.3 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3725 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|104 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.8 in.
|Width
|72.5 in.
|Rear track
|62.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P245/45R W tires
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the GTO
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,795
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2004 Pontiac GTO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons