Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

Really comfortabe car

Rale, 10/28/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Owned this car for 2 years. I really liked how smooth ride it was. Seats were comfortable, radio control on steering wheel was helpful. 3.1L engine was not that strong for such a heavy car, but ones you reach cruise speed - it's like riding on clouds. I was so disappointed when had to switch to Toyota - no comfort can compare to Pontiac. Problem was I spent a lot of time in car shop: there was no single month I didn't have a mechanical problem. From alternator to hoses, I had to replace everything.

Best little car in the valley

Scot, 08/01/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We are very happy with our Grand Prix. it's been a great investment. It drives great. We average about 30 MPG. It's a keeper.

still great after all these years

satisfied owner, 02/06/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new in 93 it has 290,000 miles and still going strong. Very impressed with the reliability of this car it just won't die. The power isn't as great as it was and the fuel mileage has dropped down to 27 highway from the 30 it used to get but few cars that actually get this mileage are this much fun to still drive. The brakes never were very good and have to be replaced about every 40,000 or so, but hey it hasn' left me stranded yet

I Loved My 93 Grand Prix!!!

Amber Lyttle, 01/06/2006
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

For anyone who is looking to buy this car, I say go right ahead! My car had 130,000 miles on it and was still going strong. It automatically began to race when you hit the pedal...it had pep and power. The 3.1 engine was great. The only reason i got rid of it was because a drunk driver hit me. Even then, the impact on my car was minimal, when other cars would have been totaled. The car also did great in winter conditions. This is a great car and I plan on buying another Grand Prix.

Best car overall ever

gm man, 06/22/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought new in 93 now just turned 350,000 miles and except for normal wear never had any problems. It has always done what was expected and I don't baby it. Just regular maintenance. It use to get around 29 mpg but has dropped to 27 mpg and the engine is getting a little tired but still pulls the hills around here with no problems. This car has been bullet proof and will miss it when it finally does die.

