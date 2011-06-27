Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP Consumer Reviews

Ultimate Sleeper sleepercity , 11/19/2012 5 of 7 people found this review helpful Love this car. Was looking for a toy and almost went with a Vette, but have always loved sleepers (cars that 'surprise' without looking like they should). So much fun and the expressions are priceless, although not usually around to see them unless I catch a light further up the road. My overpowering thought when I leave someone in the dust is 'google it. G8GXP'. Sooo much fun, yet very drivable and comfortable on the road. Best MPH on a trip is just under 25, but like others have said, 'who cares'. BTW, I have the 6 speed manual. The drop down wouldn't let me choose. Report Abuse

See ya! Nick , 09/28/2010 5 of 9 people found this review helpful My GXP is a garage queen. 3000 miles after 15 months. BUT it has been slightly modified. Kooks headers, Vararram cold intake, cat delete, SLP supercharger, engine tune and trans tune. It is simply the greatest sleeper ever. A 4 door sedan that can blow just about anything off the road! If you like 500 HP at the rear wheels, this is the way to go. Keep in mind Fly wheel HP doesn't tell the whole story! All these inflated HP numbers are at the Fly Wheel. They made me rate fuel economy. WHO CARES? At this performance level and low miles driven, it does not matter. Report Abuse

4 door Vette 2009 GXP , 11/12/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought a used 09 GXP for 32.7k with 5600 miles. Hot White with black & red leather. 6 speed manual. Added Corsa exhaust already and sounds great, much deeper and burbly. Love the car! Really fun to drive, and you never see one and I live in Houston. Have had zero issues so far. Car feels solid & unlike some I really like the stereo. It's not as clear as some, but the windows down I can be driving 60 and still hear very clear. No one has messed with me yet. I have people all the time ask me about the car and what it is. They can't believe the engine specs. You pop the hood and tell them the battery is in the trunk and they laugh. At my age 42, wife asked if I was having a mid-life. Report Abuse

What a Beast! David P. , 03/27/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I had a G8 GT before this one, what a difference. The G8 should be the model that all other GM cars should follow. It seems like the Aussie's are the one's who are keeoing there end of the deal. People want more than just trucks and SUV's. Sure the fuel economy isn't the greatest, but let's be resonable here, it's a 6.2 litre! You have to pay to play. I put an air intake (RotoFab), aftermarket exhaust (Borla) and some SLP headers and that made a huge difference. This car is very responsive to performance upgrades, especially intake and exhaust. If you want a car that will give you a serious kick in the pants for a great value (0% financing, factory pricing), this is your car. Report Abuse