Estimated values
2003 Acura RL 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,541
|$3,681
|$4,307
|Clean
|$2,256
|$3,273
|$3,830
|Average
|$1,685
|$2,458
|$2,875
|Rough
|$1,115
|$1,644
|$1,920
Estimated values
2003 Acura RL 3.5 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,403
|$5,882
|$7,238
|Clean
|$3,021
|$5,231
|$6,436
|Average
|$2,256
|$3,929
|$4,831
|Rough
|$1,492
|$2,627
|$3,226