Estimated values
1997 Acura CL 3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,057
|$1,704
|$2,056
|Clean
|$930
|$1,504
|$1,815
|Average
|$677
|$1,104
|$1,334
|Rough
|$423
|$704
|$852
Estimated values
1997 Acura CL 2.2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$982
|$1,550
|$1,860
|Clean
|$864
|$1,368
|$1,642
|Average
|$628
|$1,004
|$1,207
|Rough
|$393
|$640
|$771
Estimated values
1997 Acura CL 2.2 Premium 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$994
|$1,632
|$1,980
|Clean
|$875
|$1,440
|$1,748
|Average
|$636
|$1,057
|$1,285
|Rough
|$398
|$674
|$821
Estimated values
1997 Acura CL 3.0 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$2,442
|$3,094
|Clean
|$1,091
|$2,156
|$2,732
|Average
|$794
|$1,582
|$2,008
|Rough
|$496
|$1,009
|$1,283