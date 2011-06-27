Estimated values
2019 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,555
|$31,724
|$35,614
|Clean
|$28,040
|$31,145
|$34,950
|Average
|$27,012
|$29,986
|$33,623
|Rough
|$25,983
|$28,827
|$32,295
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,916
|$28,792
|$32,322
|Clean
|$25,449
|$28,266
|$31,720
|Average
|$24,515
|$27,214
|$30,514
|Rough
|$23,581
|$26,162
|$29,309
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V60 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,142
|$32,376
|$36,346
|Clean
|$28,617
|$31,785
|$35,669
|Average
|$27,567
|$30,602
|$34,313
|Rough
|$26,517
|$29,420
|$32,958
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V60 T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,623
|$28,467
|$31,957
|Clean
|$25,161
|$27,947
|$31,362
|Average
|$24,238
|$26,907
|$30,170
|Rough
|$23,315
|$25,868
|$28,979
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,988
|$25,539
|$28,670
|Clean
|$22,574
|$25,072
|$28,136
|Average
|$21,746
|$24,139
|$27,067
|Rough
|$20,917
|$23,206
|$25,998