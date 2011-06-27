Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

The mini van was a lemon Thorne , 06/25/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This van was a lemon with a capital L Report Abuse

a long term reliability time after time sweet pepper , 09/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A workhorse of a car it can haul people or loads consistently. If you treat it well with regular checkups and maintenance has required no major work above the norm. Only caveat is the paint job by the factory sloppy and tends to peal-a problem on most 12 year old cars in winter zones. Report Abuse

Avoid at all costs! steve ross , 09/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Trouble from the word go. Multiple computer/engine problems, and the usual endless stream of American car recalls. at 70k miles engine was shot, I was very angry, and neither the dealer nor Chrysler cared that I was dissatisfied. I would not buy another one if it sold for $100 new, got 400 mpg, and ran on tap water. Report Abuse

Would definatly but another!!! Chrysler Fan , 09/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Comfortable vehicle, but would be nice if passenger seat was adjustable. Had many small failures, overhead console, driver's window, cruise control, but with this many miles you expect some money to go into it. The engine is awesome (3.3 V6), but transmission has had problems. Great family car for trips and hauling. Paint problems also. Report Abuse