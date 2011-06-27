Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance Consumer Reviews
Ole' Blue
Slow to take off but has ticket potential when you get going. Engine crankshaft seal required a sleeve to fix, also replaced water pump and thermostat. All at 80K. Of course had to put a paint job on about 75K. Overall I have been very happy, descent ride, good visibility, 27 MPG. I think this little car is unapprieciated. Look around, a lot of them still running around!!
Go Duster Go
Currently have over 230K miles and still running strong. Great little car. Great in snow live in mountains of NM (7500 ft) and traveled extensively in Colorado winters. Needed to repaint once so far becasue of extreme UV from sun in thin NM atmosphere at 7500 feet. Original brakes lasted over 95K the discs were larger than my Taurus. I replaced with metallic pads from Midas and they are still in good shape less than 1/2 worn. 2 teens learned to drive manual and still the clutch lasted to 195K. When I had clutch replaced also had trans rebuilt at 195K Also had what I considered normal wear and service with the high mileage in 16+ years - a water pump, radiator, 2 mufflers,an alternato
Brandi's Colt
Excellent Driving and reliability
