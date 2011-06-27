  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Sundance
  4. Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Sundance
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Sundances for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used Sundance for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ole' Blue

mackhemi, 06/20/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Slow to take off but has ticket potential when you get going. Engine crankshaft seal required a sleeve to fix, also replaced water pump and thermostat. All at 80K. Of course had to put a paint job on about 75K. Overall I have been very happy, descent ride, good visibility, 27 MPG. I think this little car is unapprieciated. Look around, a lot of them still running around!!

Report Abuse

Go Duster Go

Cy, 12/17/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Currently have over 230K miles and still running strong. Great little car. Great in snow live in mountains of NM (7500 ft) and traveled extensively in Colorado winters. Needed to repaint once so far becasue of extreme UV from sun in thin NM atmosphere at 7500 feet. Original brakes lasted over 95K the discs were larger than my Taurus. I replaced with metallic pads from Midas and they are still in good shape less than 1/2 worn. 2 teens learned to drive manual and still the clutch lasted to 195K. When I had clutch replaced also had trans rebuilt at 195K Also had what I considered normal wear and service with the high mileage in 16+ years - a water pump, radiator, 2 mufflers,an alternato

Report Abuse

Brandi's Colt

BJW, 02/15/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Excellent Driving and reliability

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sundances for sale

Related Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles