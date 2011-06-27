Used 2001 Plymouth Prowler Convertible Consumer Reviews
A true factory hot rod !
Outstanding car, excellent handling and feels right. The only problem I have when I take it out for a drive is that I can't park the car because it is like a magnet, always attracting people.
So so
Where's the V8?
Fantastic sports car!
I am a manger at Lexus. I went rogue and bought a Prowler. Wow. My purple Prowler is fun to drive and also attracts more attention then a your average $100k car. Thumbs up and waves everytime I take it for a drive. The sound that comes from this V6 is a bonus to. I was taken back how great my Prowler sounds when I accelerate!
Awesome car
These cars get a bad rap by people that haven’t drove or owned one or know the real specs and reasons for the design . They hold the road like a roadster should being they are the only factory hand built cor with equal weight on all four tires . As far as power goes the rating is 253 HP . It has a trans axle that gets more power to real wheels than any transmission. Making it feel like a 300 hp motor . I have brought my prowler up to 143 on speedo with only mod being black cat exhaust that makes the car sound like a formula 1 Indy car . People that I have let drive it absolutely love it . Two drawbacks are the relentless attention you get while driving and the lack of a legit trunk but after all it’s just a toy that’s not meant to be your everyday grocery getter .
best car in the world
its the best car you can buy
