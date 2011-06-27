  1. Home
Used 2001 Plymouth Prowler Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Prowler
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
A true factory hot rod !

viper1, 09/11/2003
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Outstanding car, excellent handling and feels right. The only problem I have when I take it out for a drive is that I can't park the car because it is like a magnet, always attracting people.

So so

Dennis M, 03/07/2019
2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Where's the V8?

Fantastic sports car!

Bob Prowler Marina Del Rey, 07/23/2019
2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am a manger at Lexus. I went rogue and bought a Prowler. Wow. My purple Prowler is fun to drive and also attracts more attention then a your average $100k car. Thumbs up and waves everytime I take it for a drive. The sound that comes from this V6 is a bonus to. I was taken back how great my Prowler sounds when I accelerate!

Awesome car

Mark Hill, 04/06/2020
2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

These cars get a bad rap by people that haven’t drove or owned one or know the real specs and reasons for the design . They hold the road like a roadster should being they are the only factory hand built cor with equal weight on all four tires . As far as power goes the rating is 253 HP . It has a trans axle that gets more power to real wheels than any transmission. Making it feel like a 300 hp motor . I have brought my prowler up to 143 on speedo with only mod being black cat exhaust that makes the car sound like a formula 1 Indy car . People that I have let drive it absolutely love it . Two drawbacks are the relentless attention you get while driving and the lack of a legit trunk but after all it’s just a toy that’s not meant to be your everyday grocery getter .

best car in the world

mike rotch, 05/22/2003
5 of 15 people found this review helpful

its the best car you can buy

