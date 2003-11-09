Used 2001 Plymouth Prowler for Sale Near Me
- 11,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,120
BMW of Asheville - Arden / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 11,006! Leather, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Chrome Wheels.WHY BUY FROM USAt our new and used car dealership in North Carolina, you will find a staff that is committed to providing you with excellent customer service and a friendly atmosphere. Whether you need car parts, affordable auto service, or vehicle financing, we're the right dealership to help you achieve your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Plymouth Prowler with Soft Top, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3EW65G01V702227
Stock: D2227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,499
Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
**ONLY 640 MILES**SUNBURST ORANGE WITH CHARCOAL GREY LEATHER INTERIOR**VERY RARE COLOR**LIKE BRAND NEW**COLLECTORS CAR**100% ORINGINAL**SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY**TRADES ACCEPTED**SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**CALL BOB AT 440-477-7702**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Plymouth Prowler with Soft Top, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G91V701895
Stock: 64000c
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,500
Craig and Landreth Cars - Louisville / Kentucky
You're reading that right! Under 50 miles on a 2001 Prowler! Showroom condition and it still has the original window sticker on the windshield! This may be the last New Prowler in existence. Swing by our Craig & Landreth Showroom at 5357 Dixie Hwy in Louisville Kentucky and check it out in person! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Blue RWD 2001 Chrysler Prowler Base 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-OutputProudly serving Kentuckiana for over 40 years with an A+ BBB Rating! Having 7 convenient locations and over 800 vehicles we're sure to have the right car at the right price! Inquire to schedule your VIP test drive today. All prices plus tax title lic and dealer processing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Plymouth Prowler with Soft Top, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3EW65G61V703768
Stock: D37233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,888 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$32,998
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
ONLY 12,849 Miles! Prowler trim, Prowler Black Clear Coat exterior. Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, 3.5L MPI SOHC 24-VALVE V6 HIGH OUTPUT. Alloy Wheels. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Chrome Wheels Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror.OPTION PACKAGES3.5L MPI SOHC 24-VALVE V6 HIGH OUTPUT ENGINE (STD).OUR OFFERINGSNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G5YV603974
Stock: LDV603974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 1,051 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,841
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- MINT! - MINT! - MINT! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65GXYV604022
Stock: 04022-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 9,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,000
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Leather Seats Chrome Wheels Convertible Soft Top 3.5L Mpi Sohc 24-Valve V6 High Output Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2000 Plymouth Prowler is offered by Lexus of Cerritos. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2000 Plymouth Prowler convertible. The Plymouth Prowler 's pristine good looks were combined with the Plymouth high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Plymouth Prowler . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G4YV603187
Stock: YV603187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 17,495 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,900
Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clarksville / Indiana
2000 Plymouth Prowler RWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output **TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! YOU'LL LOVE IT!!!**, **LOCAL TRADE**. FOR A LIMITED TIME COYLE CHEVROLET BUICK GMC IS AWARDING CUSTOMERS A MINIMUM OF $2,000 FOR ANY TRADE IN TOWARDS THE PURCHASE OF ANY PRE-OWNED CHEVROLET BUICK GMC. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. Recent Arrival! At Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC we are committed to providing excellent service and great prices! Call, text, or come by today and see for yourself. Conveniently located off of I-65 at Exit 5 under the American Flag. We Proudly serve, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Louisville, Frankfort, Salem, Corydon, Sellersburg, Memphis, Lexington, Elizabethtown, Evansville, Elkhart, Columbus, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G0YV600013
Stock: 20023C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 37,049 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,980
Hiday Motors - Bluffton / Indiana
SOLD NEW HERE! DEALERSHIP MAINTAINED!! MATCHING PROWLER TRAILER!!! 2000 Plymouth Prowler, Prowler Black Clearcoat/Black Soft Top RWD 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Cassette, CD player, Chrome wheels, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Quick Order Package 21A, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Give us a call toll free at 888-824-0901 or visit us on the web at www.hidaychryslerdodgejeep.com and discover why its better in Bluffton!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G6YV605281
Stock: 3661P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 2,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,990
Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bloomington / Illinois
1999 Plymouth Prowler Base *ONE OWNER, *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX. Red Odometer is 7108 miles below market average!Located at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 309-662-5000. Located at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 1-866-380-7837.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G0XV504770
Stock: B27262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2019
- 18,305 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$28,940
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Clean CARFAX. 1999 Plymouth Prowler Base Prowler Yellow Clear Coat RWD 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 2D Convertible **LEATHER**, *CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED*, PASSED RIGOROUS SAFETY INSPECTION PERFORMED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Rear audio controls. #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G1XV500775
Stock: APJS500775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 13,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G7XV500652
Stock: 500652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,091 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,989
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.1999 Plymouth Prowler Base Red 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Autostick 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G8XV505245
Stock: 6262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 1,329 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,000
Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona
View on YouTube ***Additional photos and video on our website** One of the best colors and well equipped with the following: 1999 Plymouth Prowler LOW MILES! Clean Carfax Immaculate condition 1-owner since new Original MSRP Origianl keys Origianl books And so much more, call today for additional details Many more high-quality photos and video on our website A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All of our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G2XV500350
Stock: 772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-18-2019
- 27,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$26,710
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Premium Extra Cost Paint Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top 3.5L Mpi Sohc 24 Valve V6 High Output Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 1999 Plymouth Prowler . This Plymouth includes: 3.5L MPI SOHC 24 VALVE V6 HIGH OUTPUT ENGINE (STD) High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Every day feels like Saturday when you're driving a well-maintained, plush convertible like this one. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Plymouth Prowler . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G8XV501907
Stock: XV501907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 27,023 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$28,990
Superior Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Conway / Arkansas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Remote Start, Keyless Entry.Black 1999 Plymouth Prowler RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Autostick 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-OutputAt Superior Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Conway we believe our most valuable assets are the relationships we build with our staff, customers, and communities. Please come visit us today at 1201 Exchange in Conway and discover the Superior experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G1XV502266
Stock: D1348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 21,818 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,965
Darling's Chevrolet - Ellsworth / Maine
MANAGERS SPECIAL. New Price! Local trade-in. At Darlings, we believe that we all have a role to play in the success of our community. We do our part by donating time, money, services, and expertise to charitable organizations and nonprofits, both large and small. We also encourage all of our employees to get involved, coach a team, participate in community projects, and work to make our area a better place to live, work, and raise a family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G8XV501986
Stock: 922289A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 61,295 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,777
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Plymouth Prowler also includes Climate Control, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Center Console, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65G5XV500598
Stock: C844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 6,545 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$33,500
Cole Chevrolet - Pocatello / Idaho
$33,500, RARE COLLECTORS CAR! 1997 Plymouth Prowler Base Purple RWD 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V 4-Speed Automatic with Autostick Recent Arrival! Your safety is our TOP priority- We sanitize our vehicles between each visit!! We will deliver to your home and sanitize the vehicle prior to your accepting delivery! Come To www.colechevrolet.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 208-237-2438 For help with any of our departments. #LIVE GREAT Here at Cole Chevrolet we are DRIVEN BY VALUE ~ We are very competitive and put our best price up front to save the hassle of negotiating. POWERED BY TRUST ~ We fully inspect, service & road test all of our vehicles and back them with a free AutoCheck (Vehicle History Report). Give us a call and let us WOW you with our great prices, excellent service and top quality vehicles! Call our friendly staff at 208.237.2438 for details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Plymouth Prowler .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1P3EW65F1VV302086
Stock: VV302086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
