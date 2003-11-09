Used 2001 Plymouth Prowler for Sale Near Me

21 listings
Prowler Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 Plymouth Prowler in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Plymouth Prowler

    11,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,120

    Details
  • 2001 Plymouth Prowler in Orange
    used

    2001 Plymouth Prowler

    640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,499

    Details
  • 2001 Plymouth Prowler in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Plymouth Prowler

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,500

    Details
  • 2000 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    2000 Plymouth Prowler

    12,888 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2000 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    2000 Plymouth Prowler

    1,051 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,841

    Details
  • 2000 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    2000 Plymouth Prowler

    9,293 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,000

    Details
  • 2000 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    2000 Plymouth Prowler

    17,495 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2000 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    2000 Plymouth Prowler

    37,049 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,980

    Details
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1999 Plymouth Prowler

    2,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,990

    Details
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1999 Plymouth Prowler

    18,305 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $28,940

    Details
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1999 Plymouth Prowler

    13,056 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,995

    Details
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1999 Plymouth Prowler

    13,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,989

    Details
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1999 Plymouth Prowler

    1,329 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,000

    Details
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1999 Plymouth Prowler

    27,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,710

    Details
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1999 Plymouth Prowler

    27,023 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,990

    Details
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1999 Plymouth Prowler

    21,818 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,965

    Details
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1999 Plymouth Prowler

    61,295 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,777

    Details
  • 1997 Plymouth Prowler
    used

    1997 Plymouth Prowler

    6,545 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,500

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Prowler
  4. Used 2001 Plymouth Prowler

Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Prowler

Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Prowler
Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
A true factory hot rod !
viper1,09/11/2003
Outstanding car, excellent handling and feels right. The only problem I have when I take it out for a drive is that I can't park the car because it is like a magnet, always attracting people.
Report abuse
