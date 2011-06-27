  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Neon
  4. Used 2001 Plymouth Neon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Plymouth Neon Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Neon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,715
See Neon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,715
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,715
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,715
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,715
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$12,715
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,715
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$12,715
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,715
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,715
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,715
Length174.4 in.
Curb weight2559 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56 in.
Wheel base105 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$12,715
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Salsa Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Met Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue PC
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,715
14 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P185/65R S tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$12,715
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$12,715
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Neon Inventory

Related Used 2001 Plymouth Neon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles