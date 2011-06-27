  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Neon
  4. Used 1998 Plymouth Neon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Plymouth Neon Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Neon
Overview
See Neon Inventory
See Neon Inventory
See Neon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292929
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/37 mpg25/37 mpg25/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.5/462.5 mi.312.5/462.5 mi.312.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.12.5 gal.12.5 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm133 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm133 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm150 hp @ 6500 rpm150 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.50.3 in.50.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.50.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.52.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.171.8 in.171.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2470 lbs.2470 lbs.2507 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.6.0 in.6.0 in.
Height54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.104.0 in.104.0 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.2 in.
See Neon InventorySee Neon InventorySee Neon Inventory

Related Used 1998 Plymouth Neon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles