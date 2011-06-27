  1. Home
Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon Consumer Reviews

4 reviews
Low mileage Horizon

SDV, 04/09/2008
This is my 3rd. Horizon. We had a 84 that got totaled when some idiot ran a stop sign. (60,000 miles) I bought a new 90 to replace it and put over 100,000 miles on that one. Both of those were manual shift. I bought this latest 90 on ebay for a song. It is a 1 owner with 34,000 miles. Auto, silver paint, grey interior. The car runs like a champ. Great mileage, they really do handle nice in the snow. I'll run this till it drops. Fun cars. I have had this one for 1 yr. and put 6000 miles on it with minimal problems.

Plymouth Horizon

Horizon Terry, 03/10/2004
Its a fun car to drive and it gets great gas mileage. I love to drive my horion i will just go get a full tank of gas and just see just how far i could drive and country roads are great. I live in Indiana and it does great in the snow as well. I have to go now im at work and i have allot to do so have fun driving.

Keeps on ticking

willisbd, 04/27/2004
This '90 model has 142000 miles on it and still runs great. I have replaced a number of valve cover gaskets, the head gasket, engine and transmission bearings and seals, A/C compressor, half shaft, radio, radiator, headliner, and probably a few other things. But I like the way it drives. Good handling and response. Doesn't burn oil.

Cheap, fun car

Pat D., 05/29/2003
Beat a 1995 3.1 liter Grand Prix to racing once. ;-) Powerful engine for the time. Clutch has extremely long travel. Shifter often reluctant to shift into first and reverse. Great handling for an economy car, and incredible in bad weather. I honestly did not know what sliding and hydroplaning were until i got rid of this car. Unreliable though. Choke would stick (i had an 87) in cold weather, alternator failed at 70K, brakes locked up permanently, exhaust system often problematic. Good economy, averaged 31mpg.

