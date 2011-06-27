Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon Consumer Reviews

Low mileage Horizon SDV , 04/09/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd. Horizon. We had a 84 that got totaled when some idiot ran a stop sign. (60,000 miles) I bought a new 90 to replace it and put over 100,000 miles on that one. Both of those were manual shift. I bought this latest 90 on ebay for a song. It is a 1 owner with 34,000 miles. Auto, silver paint, grey interior. The car runs like a champ. Great mileage, they really do handle nice in the snow. I'll run this till it drops. Fun cars. I have had this one for 1 yr. and put 6000 miles on it with minimal problems. Report Abuse

Plymouth Horizon Horizon Terry , 03/10/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Its a fun car to drive and it gets great gas mileage. I love to drive my horion i will just go get a full tank of gas and just see just how far i could drive and country roads are great. I live in Indiana and it does great in the snow as well. I have to go now im at work and i have allot to do so have fun driving.

Keeps on ticking willisbd , 04/27/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This '90 model has 142000 miles on it and still runs great. I have replaced a number of valve cover gaskets, the head gasket, engine and transmission bearings and seals, A/C compressor, half shaft, radio, radiator, headliner, and probably a few other things. But I like the way it drives. Good handling and response. Doesn't burn oil.