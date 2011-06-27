1990 Plymouth Horizon Review
List Price Estimate
$776 - $1,845
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes for 1990.
Most helpful consumer reviews
SDV,04/09/2008
This is my 3rd. Horizon. We had a 84 that got totaled when some idiot ran a stop sign. (60,000 miles) I bought a new 90 to replace it and put over 100,000 miles on that one. Both of those were manual shift. I bought this latest 90 on ebay for a song. It is a 1 owner with 34,000 miles. Auto, silver paint, grey interior. The car runs like a champ. Great mileage, they really do handle nice in the snow. I'll run this till it drops. Fun cars. I have had this one for 1 yr. and put 6000 miles on it with minimal problems.
Horizon Terry,03/10/2004
Its a fun car to drive and it gets great gas mileage. I love to drive my horion i will just go get a full tank of gas and just see just how far i could drive and country roads are great. I live in Indiana and it does great in the snow as well. I have to go now im at work and i have allot to do so have fun driving.
willisbd,04/27/2004
This '90 model has 142000 miles on it and still runs great. I have replaced a number of valve cover gaskets, the head gasket, engine and transmission bearings and seals, A/C compressor, half shaft, radio, radiator, headliner, and probably a few other things. But I like the way it drives. Good handling and response. Doesn't burn oil.
Pat D.,05/29/2003
Beat a 1995 3.1 liter Grand Prix to racing once. ;-) Powerful engine for the time. Clutch has extremely long travel. Shifter often reluctant to shift into first and reverse. Great handling for an economy car, and incredible in bad weather. I honestly did not know what sliding and hydroplaning were until i got rid of this car. Unreliable though. Choke would stick (i had an 87) in cold weather, alternator failed at 70K, brakes locked up permanently, exhaust system often problematic. Good economy, averaged 31mpg.
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
