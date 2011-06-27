  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Horizon
  4. Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1990 Plymouth Horizon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$776 - $1,845
Used Horizon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes for 1990.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Plymouth Horizon.

5(0%)
4(75%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Low mileage Horizon
SDV,04/09/2008
This is my 3rd. Horizon. We had a 84 that got totaled when some idiot ran a stop sign. (60,000 miles) I bought a new 90 to replace it and put over 100,000 miles on that one. Both of those were manual shift. I bought this latest 90 on ebay for a song. It is a 1 owner with 34,000 miles. Auto, silver paint, grey interior. The car runs like a champ. Great mileage, they really do handle nice in the snow. I'll run this till it drops. Fun cars. I have had this one for 1 yr. and put 6000 miles on it with minimal problems.
Plymouth Horizon
Horizon Terry,03/10/2004
Its a fun car to drive and it gets great gas mileage. I love to drive my horion i will just go get a full tank of gas and just see just how far i could drive and country roads are great. I live in Indiana and it does great in the snow as well. I have to go now im at work and i have allot to do so have fun driving.
Keeps on ticking
willisbd,04/27/2004
This '90 model has 142000 miles on it and still runs great. I have replaced a number of valve cover gaskets, the head gasket, engine and transmission bearings and seals, A/C compressor, half shaft, radio, radiator, headliner, and probably a few other things. But I like the way it drives. Good handling and response. Doesn't burn oil.
Cheap, fun car
Pat D.,05/29/2003
Beat a 1995 3.1 liter Grand Prix to racing once. ;-) Powerful engine for the time. Clutch has extremely long travel. Shifter often reluctant to shift into first and reverse. Great handling for an economy car, and incredible in bad weather. I honestly did not know what sliding and hydroplaning were until i got rid of this car. Unreliable though. Choke would stick (i had an 87) in cold weather, alternator failed at 70K, brakes locked up permanently, exhaust system often problematic. Good economy, averaged 31mpg.
See all 4 reviews of the 1990 Plymouth Horizon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Plymouth Horizon

Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon Overview

The Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon is offered in the following submodels: Horizon Hatchback. Available styles include America 4dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Plymouth Horizons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Plymouth Horizon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon.

Can't find a used 1990 Plymouth Horizons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Horizon for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,658.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,730.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Horizon for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,465.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,251.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Plymouth Horizon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Plymouth lease specials
Check out Plymouth Horizon lease specials

Related Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles