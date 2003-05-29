  1. Home
Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon

1990 Plymouth Horizon
1990 Highlights

No changes for 1990.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 75%
3 star reviews: 25%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • engine
  • ride quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • interior
  • transmission
  • emission system
  • appearance
  • climate control
  • oil
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.25 out of 5 stars, Low mileage Horizon
SDV,

This is my 3rd. Horizon. We had a 84 that got totaled when some idiot ran a stop sign. (60,000 miles) I bought a new 90 to replace it and put over 100,000 miles on that one. Both of those were manual shift. I bought this latest 90 on ebay for a song. It is a 1 owner with 34,000 miles. Auto, silver paint, grey interior. The car runs like a champ. Great mileage, they really do handle nice in the snow. I'll run this till it drops. Fun cars. I have had this one for 1 yr. and put 6000 miles on it with minimal problems.

4.375 out of 5 stars, Plymouth Horizon
Horizon Terry,

Its a fun car to drive and it gets great gas mileage. I love to drive my horion i will just go get a full tank of gas and just see just how far i could drive and country roads are great. I live in Indiana and it does great in the snow as well. I have to go now im at work and i have allot to do so have fun driving.

3.875 out of 5 stars, Keeps on ticking
willisbd,

This '90 model has 142000 miles on it and still runs great. I have replaced a number of valve cover gaskets, the head gasket, engine and transmission bearings and seals, A/C compressor, half shaft, radio, radiator, headliner, and probably a few other things. But I like the way it drives. Good handling and response. Doesn't burn oil.

3.125 out of 5 stars, Cheap, fun car
Pat D.,

Beat a 1995 3.1 liter Grand Prix to racing once. ;-) Powerful engine for the time. Clutch has extremely long travel. Shifter often reluctant to shift into first and reverse. Great handling for an economy car, and incredible in bad weather. I honestly did not know what sliding and hydroplaning were until i got rid of this car. Unreliable though. Choke would stick (i had an 87) in cold weather, alternator failed at 70K, brakes locked up permanently, exhaust system often problematic. Good economy, averaged 31mpg.

Features & Specs

America 4dr Hatchback features & specs
America 4dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Is the Plymouth Horizon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1990 Horizon both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Plymouth Horizon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Horizon gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Plymouth Horizon. Learn more

Is the Plymouth Horizon reliable?

To determine whether the Plymouth Horizon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Horizon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Horizon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1990 Plymouth Horizon a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1990 Plymouth Horizon is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1990 Horizon is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1990 Plymouth Horizon?

The least-expensive 1990 Plymouth Horizon is the 1990 Plymouth Horizon America 4dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Plymouth Horizon?

    If you're interested in the Plymouth Horizon, the next question is, which Horizon model is right for you? Horizon variants include America 4dr Hatchback. For a full list of Horizon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon Overview

    The Used 1990 Plymouth Horizon is offered in the following submodels: Horizon Hatchback. Available styles include America 4dr Hatchback.

    What do people think of the 1990 Plymouth Horizon?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1990 Plymouth Horizon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1990 Horizon 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1990 Horizon.

