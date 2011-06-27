  1. Home
Used 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Grand Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height64.6 in.64.6 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.119.1 in.
Length190.5 in.190.5 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.
