Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$1,799
|$1,909
|Clean
|$1,408
|$1,590
|$1,689
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,171
|$1,248
|Rough
|$653
|$753
|$808
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Colt GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,628
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,223
|$1,439
|$1,556
|Average
|$895
|$1,060
|$1,151
|Rough
|$567
|$682
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Colt 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,312
|$1,603
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,157
|$1,417
|$1,556
|Average
|$847
|$1,044
|$1,151
|Rough
|$537
|$671
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Colt Vista SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,516
|$1,715
|$1,824
|Clean
|$1,337
|$1,515
|$1,613
|Average
|$978
|$1,117
|$1,193
|Rough
|$620
|$718
|$772
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$1,650
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,279
|$1,458
|$1,556
|Average
|$936
|$1,075
|$1,151
|Rough
|$593
|$691
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Colt 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$1,554
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,035
|$1,373
|$1,556
|Average
|$757
|$1,012
|$1,151
|Rough
|$480
|$651
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Colt GL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,261
|$1,585
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,401
|$1,556
|Average
|$814
|$1,032
|$1,151
|Rough
|$516
|$664
|$745