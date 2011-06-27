  1. Home
Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2754 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
